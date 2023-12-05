BAE Systems is set for another record-breaking recruitment drive in 2024 with almost 2,700 new apprentice and graduate opportunities available to young people across the UK.

The Company has more than doubled its early careers intake in the past five years, making a significant contribution to the UK economy and offering more young people than ever the prospect of exciting long-term careers supporting the nation's armed forces and security services.

The Company's award winning early careers schemes are vital to developing the talent pipeline needed to deliver critical national security capability. They also help to build the next generation of talented industrial leaders, with many former apprentices and graduates reaching the top ranks of the Company.

Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive, BAE Systems, said:

"As the UK's largest manufacturer, we have sites located right across the country and we're investing hundreds of millions of pounds to equip young people with the skills they need to achieve their full potential.

"Providing high quality apprenticeships and graduate programmes gives young people a route into long-term employment and helps to grow the talent we need to deliver vital national defence and security programmes, including future fighter jets, nuclear-powered submarines and low earth orbit satellites."

Minister for Higher Education, Apprenticeships and Skills, Robert Halfon, said:

"We need big employers on side in our efforts to build a skills and apprenticeships nation and this record-breaking announcement from BAE Systems is fantastic to see.

"Apprenticeships provide a ladder of opportunity for people to get in-demand skills and really push on in their careers, and these roles offered by a top apprenticeship employer will transform lives and boost growth right around the UK."

More than 1,400 apprentices will join the Company, with the majority of roles based in the North of England and opportunities available across the South of England, Scotland and Wales.

The Company also plans to recruit almost 1,300 graduates in 2024 that's 1,100 more graduate positions compared to five years ago.

With more than 60 programmes available, there are opportunities at every level, from steelwork and electrical engineering to cyber security, software development, human resources and project management. Successful applicants have the chance to work on some of the world's most advanced technology programmes including the Global Combat Air Programme and the UK's next-generation submarines known as SSN-AUKUS.

Megan Pearson, former Software Degree Apprentice, BAE Systems' Air sector, said:

"Embarking on an apprenticeship with BAE Systems after I completed my A-Levels helped me become financially independent, which benefitted both me and my parents. I've had the chance to work on a range of exciting projects and the flexibility of my apprenticeship means that I'm experiencing lots of new things and not tying myself to any one profession.

"A lot of my friends struggled with the immediate mind-set shift from school to work, but my apprenticeship provided a complete package with helpful support and guidance. It's the ideal route for bridging the gap between school and the workplace."

Last year, BAE Systems invested approximately £180m in education, skills and early careers activities in the UK and currently has more than 5,500 apprentices and graduates in training across its UK businesses, equivalent to more than 10% of its almost 40,000 strong UK workforce.

Achieving a diverse, inclusive and flexible workplace is vital to developing the Company's future skills and talent pipeline. In 2023, almost a third of apprentice joiners to the business' early careers programmes were female, significantly outperforming the industry average of 14% in England.

The closing date for apprentice applications is 28 February 2024. There are multiple graduate intakes throughout the year, including January, April, July and September. Find out more and apply: baesystems.com/earlycareers

Additionally there are thousands of roles available across the UK for experienced professionals. Find out more and apply: baesystems.com/experiencedprofessionals

Early careers opportunities are just one part of the Company's wider recruitment drive. BAE Systems is currently recruiting thousands of skilled workers from steelworkers to data scientists across the UK.

Notes to Editors:

The breakdown of roles across the UK by region is as follows*:

*Numbers are based on current resource planning assumptions. There may be some small fluctuations in final numbers.

Region Business Apprentice roles Undergraduate roles Graduate roles Total Scotland Air Prestwick 1 13 14 Air Hillend 2 2 Land UK Glasgow 1 1 Maritime Services Hillend 3 3 Naval Ships Glasgow 198 26 53 277 Shared Services Glasgow 1 1 Scotland total 202 30 66 298 North West

England Air Warton Samlesbury 222 66 206 494 Digital Intelligence Manchester 2 2 Head Office Barrow, Warton Samlesbury 1 1 Land UK Barrow 8 3 11 Land UK Radway Green 9 2 11 Shared Services Preston 27 5 8 40 Submarines Barrow 649 100 244 989 NW England total 916 176 460 1552 North East

England / Yorkshire and the

Humber Land UK Washington Ridsdale 5 5 Air Brough Humberside 53 6 37 96 Digital Intelligence Leeds 3 5 8 NE England Yorks Humber total 58 9 42 109 South East

England Digital Intelligence London, Guildford Chelmsford 9 24 66 99 Electronic Systems Rochester 30 34 29 93 Head Office Frimley Portsmouth 2 2 Maritime Services Chelmsford 3 5 8 Maritime Services Portsmouth Cowes 109 34 40 183 Naval Ships Hampshire (some roles also available in London and Filton) 13 1 7 21 Shared Services Frimley 1 1 Shared Services Guildford 2 2 Submarines Hampshire (some roles also available in the South West Dorset) 17 17 34 SE England total 182 97 164 443 South West

England and Wales Air Christchurch Yeovil 14 2 16 Air Filton 4 2 6 Digital Intelligence Gloucester 8 4 12 Maritime Services Filton 1 1 Naval Ships Filton Dorchester 3 4 7 Submarines Filton Weymouth 15 59 74 SW England total 29 17 70 116 Land UK Glascoed 16 1 6 23 Shared Services Glascoed 3 3 Wales total 19 1 6 26 Other roles with

flexible or TBC

locations Head Office 1 1 2 Maritime Services 3 16 19 Naval Ships 11 47 58 Shared Services 21 21 Submarines 11 11 31 53 Other total 11 26 116 153 Total 1417 356 924 2697

We have individuals available for interview from across the UK.

For imagery and apprentice and graduate case studies, please visit: https://baesys.resourcespace.com/?c=25119&k=4cfd497d38

