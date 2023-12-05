BAE Systems is set for another record-breaking recruitment drive in 2024 with almost 2,700 new apprentice and graduate opportunities available to young people across the UK.
The Company has more than doubled its early careers intake in the past five years, making a significant contribution to the UK economy and offering more young people than ever the prospect of exciting long-term careers supporting the nation's armed forces and security services.
The Company's award winning early careers schemes are vital to developing the talent pipeline needed to deliver critical national security capability. They also help to build the next generation of talented industrial leaders, with many former apprentices and graduates reaching the top ranks of the Company.
Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive, BAE Systems, said:
"As the UK's largest manufacturer, we have sites located right across the country and we're investing hundreds of millions of pounds to equip young people with the skills they need to achieve their full potential.
"Providing high quality apprenticeships and graduate programmes gives young people a route into long-term employment and helps to grow the talent we need to deliver vital national defence and security programmes, including future fighter jets, nuclear-powered submarines and low earth orbit satellites."
Minister for Higher Education, Apprenticeships and Skills, Robert Halfon, said:
"We need big employers on side in our efforts to build a skills and apprenticeships nation and this record-breaking announcement from BAE Systems is fantastic to see.
"Apprenticeships provide a ladder of opportunity for people to get in-demand skills and really push on in their careers, and these roles offered by a top apprenticeship employer will transform lives and boost growth right around the UK."
More than 1,400 apprentices will join the Company, with the majority of roles based in the North of England and opportunities available across the South of England, Scotland and Wales.
The Company also plans to recruit almost 1,300 graduates in 2024 that's 1,100 more graduate positions compared to five years ago.
With more than 60 programmes available, there are opportunities at every level, from steelwork and electrical engineering to cyber security, software development, human resources and project management. Successful applicants have the chance to work on some of the world's most advanced technology programmes including the Global Combat Air Programme and the UK's next-generation submarines known as SSN-AUKUS.
Megan Pearson, former Software Degree Apprentice, BAE Systems' Air sector, said:
"Embarking on an apprenticeship with BAE Systems after I completed my A-Levels helped me become financially independent, which benefitted both me and my parents. I've had the chance to work on a range of exciting projects and the flexibility of my apprenticeship means that I'm experiencing lots of new things and not tying myself to any one profession.
"A lot of my friends struggled with the immediate mind-set shift from school to work, but my apprenticeship provided a complete package with helpful support and guidance. It's the ideal route for bridging the gap between school and the workplace."
Last year, BAE Systems invested approximately £180m in education, skills and early careers activities in the UK and currently has more than 5,500 apprentices and graduates in training across its UK businesses, equivalent to more than 10% of its almost 40,000 strong UK workforce.
Achieving a diverse, inclusive and flexible workplace is vital to developing the Company's future skills and talent pipeline. In 2023, almost a third of apprentice joiners to the business' early careers programmes were female, significantly outperforming the industry average of 14% in England.
The closing date for apprentice applications is 28 February 2024. There are multiple graduate intakes throughout the year, including January, April, July and September. Find out more and apply: baesystems.com/earlycareers
Additionally there are thousands of roles available across the UK for experienced professionals. Find out more and apply: baesystems.com/experiencedprofessionals
Early careers opportunities are just one part of the Company's wider recruitment drive. BAE Systems is currently recruiting thousands of skilled workers from steelworkers to data scientists across the UK.
Notes to Editors:
The breakdown of roles across the UK by region is as follows*:
*Numbers are based on current resource planning assumptions. There may be some small fluctuations in final numbers.
Region
Business
Apprentice
roles
Undergraduate
roles
Graduate
roles
Total
Scotland
Air Prestwick
1
13
14
Air Hillend
2
2
Land UK Glasgow
1
1
Maritime Services Hillend
3
3
Naval Ships Glasgow
198
26
53
277
Shared Services Glasgow
1
1
Scotland total
202
30
66
298
North West
Air Warton Samlesbury
222
66
206
494
Digital Intelligence Manchester
2
2
Head Office Barrow, Warton Samlesbury
1
1
Land UK Barrow
8
3
11
Land UK Radway Green
9
2
11
Shared Services Preston
27
5
8
40
Submarines Barrow
649
100
244
989
NW England total
916
176
460
1552
North East
Yorkshire and the
Land UK Washington Ridsdale
5
5
Air Brough Humberside
53
6
37
96
Digital Intelligence Leeds
3
5
8
NE England Yorks Humber total
58
9
42
109
South East
Digital Intelligence London, Guildford Chelmsford
9
24
66
99
Electronic Systems Rochester
30
34
29
93
Head Office Frimley Portsmouth
2
2
Maritime Services Chelmsford
3
5
8
Maritime Services Portsmouth Cowes
109
34
40
183
Naval Ships Hampshire (some roles also available in London and Filton)
13
1
7
21
Shared Services Frimley
1
1
Shared Services Guildford
2
2
Submarines Hampshire (some roles also available in the South West Dorset)
17
17
34
SE England total
182
97
164
443
South West
Air Christchurch Yeovil
14
2
16
Air Filton
4
2
6
Digital Intelligence Gloucester
8
4
12
Maritime Services Filton
1
1
Naval Ships Filton Dorchester
3
4
7
Submarines Filton Weymouth
15
59
74
SW England total
29
17
70
116
Land UK Glascoed
16
1
6
23
Shared Services Glascoed
3
3
Wales total
19
1
6
26
Other roles with
Head Office
1
1
2
Maritime Services
3
16
19
Naval Ships
11
47
58
Shared Services
21
21
Submarines
11
11
31
53
Other total
11
26
116
153
Total
1417
356
924
2697
We have individuals available for interview from across the UK.
For imagery and apprentice and graduate case studies, please visit: https://baesys.resourcespace.com/?c=25119&k=4cfd497d38
About BAE Systems
At BAE Systems, we provide some of the world's most advanced, technology-led defence, aerospace and security solutions. We employ a skilled workforce of 93,100 people in around 40 countries. Working with customers and local partners, we develop, engineer, manufacture, and support products and systems to deliver military capability, protect national security, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231204956875/en/
