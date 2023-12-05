Spexis AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Spexis is Granted Debt-Restructuring Moratorium
Allschwil, Switzerland, December 5, 2023
Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology, today announced that it has been formally granted moratorium status (Nachlassstundung) by the Western District Court of the Canton Basel-Landschaft. This announcement follows the Company's announcement of November 29th indicating that a formal request for such status had been submitted.
The plan submitted to the court included a cost reduction, a restructuring of the debt with major secured and unsecured creditors (such as SPRIM Global Investments), a continuation of the COPILOT trial in case additional financing can be obtained and a sale of other assets. All of these initiatives are being implemented by Spexis.
The Company will issue further milestone announcements as parts of its moratorium plan are achieved.
About Spexis
Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology. For further information please visit: www.spexisbio.com.
