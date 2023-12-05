Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2023) - QuickHR, a leading payroll and HR software provider, emerged as a triumphant recipient of multiple accolades at the HR Vendors of the Year 2023, propelling its journey towards empowering HR leaders to drive organisational success in the evolving world of work.

QuickHR Recognised for Its Outstanding HR Solutions at HR Vendor of the Year Awards 2023

These prestigious awards serve as a testament to QuickHR's commitment to delivering cutting-edge HR solutions that enable HR professionals to navigate complex challenges and achieve operational excellence, even in the face of adversity.

Highlights include clinching a Gold Award for Best Applicant Tracking System, recognition of the Company's innovative approach to streamlining the recruitment process and helping organisations find the best talent and build a strong and competent workforce.

QuickHR further established its reputation as a trailblazer in the HR software industry by earning a Bronze Award for Best HR Management System (SMB), showcasing its versatility and scalability for businesses of all sizes, a feat that sets it apart from many providers.

In addition to its stellar performance at the 2023 HR VOTY Awards, QuickHR garnered Bronze Award recognition for its top-rated modules, Best Payroll Software and Best Attendance Automation System, which are highly regarded by both clients and QuickHR staff for their user-friendliness and effectiveness.

"Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to our esteemed clients who have fuelled our drive to continuously refine our HR software, tailoring it to seamlessly align with the dynamic needs of Singapore businesses, from early-stage startups to established enterprises, while adhering to the ever-changing labour regulations," says QuickHR's Managing Director Mr. Suki Bajaj.

For the sixth consecutive year, QuickHR has been honoured with eminent awards at the HR Vendor of the Year Awards, presented by the acclaimed publication Human Resources Online.

"We take pride in providing comprehensive solutions that empower both our clients and our employees to optimise their daily tasks and achieve peak productivity," says Mr. Bajaj.

Drawing upon his extensive experience with various HR systems and his firsthand insights into the industry's pain points, Mr. Bajaj spearheaded the development of QuickHR. As a result of his vision and dedication, QuickHR has emerged as a top-tier HRMS software, known for offering in-depth, automated, compliant, and cost-effective HR solutions tailored to both SMEs and large enterprises.

"These recognitions have served as a driving force for us to relentlessly enhance our HRMS software as well as expand our footprint across the region," says Mr. Bajaj.

QuickHR has been lauded for its role in catalysing business transformation through automated and streamlined payroll management, time and attendance tracking, and recruitment, allowing HR leaders to focus on more strategic initiatives, such as improving employee engagement and productivity.

