Safeture AB: Safeture Expands Partner Network with a New Agreement

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture (publ) is pleased to announce a new partnership agreement with Castor Vali Group. This collaboration will strengthen its partners' client services with the highest possible information security and world-leading technology.

The Castor Vali Group headquartered in the UK with regional offices across Africa, and the Middle East, specializes in providing security information, corporate security, maritime security, and risk management services. These services are tailored for governments and multinational organizations, including entities within the energy sector operating in emerging and high-risk markets.

In line with its partnership strategy, Safeture has, since 2021, formed agreements with approximately 30 partners in the global security industry. The addition of Castor Vali Group to its network brings tailored solutions powered by Safeture's industry-leading technology to their clients.

"The partnership between Castor Vali Group and Safeture is of utmost importance as it combines our strengths and expertise to address a critical need in the market. We saw an opportunity to enhance our 'TrackAssist' package with an integrated travel risk management and intelligence platform that not only fills the gap in quality Security Information provision but also provides a solid tracking platform for our clients operating globally. By working with our technical partners, Safeture, we are proud to introduce this innovative solution that reinforces our commitment to improving security for our client's personnel and assets, enabling informed decisions and targeted communication. This partnership allows us to deliver comprehensive end-to-end travel risk management and assistance and other security services, empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of today's global landscape with confidence," comments Steve Grant, CEO of Castor Vali Group.

Andrew Moore, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Safeture adds, "Working with the professional team at Castor Vali Group has been a pleasure. This partnership will significantly strengthen the offering for both Safeture and Castor Vali Group globally".

Key features of the Safeture platform include the Safeture Management Tool, enabling organisations to locate and communicate with their people worldwide and to offer support during a crisis. The Safeture App provides a real-time alert system for security issues, an Emergency Button for immediate assistance, and additional resources such as country information, medical databases, flight information, currency converters, and e-learning modules.

About Safeture AB

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden. The company offers a complete platform designed to handle safety and risks for people, wherever they are. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps risk management- and assistance providers secure their clients, global companies, and organizations to protect what matters most - their people. The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Redeye is the Certified Adviser.

About Castor Vali Group

Headquartered in the UK with regional offices across Africa, and the Middle East, the Castor Vali Group is a trusted leader in international protection, corporate security and risk management. Our bespoke services cater to a diverse clientele, including governments, multinational corporations and organizations within the energy sector, particularly those operating in emerging and high-risk sector markets. Castor Vali Group's team of security and advisory experts are highly experienced and qualified to provide a dedicated, customer-focused service that delivers risk mitigation solutions carefully tailored to the priorities of its clients. For more information: info@castorvali.com

