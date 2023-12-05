A group of scientists in Korea has a hot-air technique instead of atomic layer deposition to fabricate a perovskite absorber that reportedly shows a higher film quality. They applied this film in a perovskite-organic tandem solar cell, which exhibited low open-circuit voltage losses and high efficiency levels.Researchers led by the Chonnam National University in South Korea have designed a two-terminal monolithic perovskite-organic tandem solar cell based on a metal ion-doped-perovskite absorber and a "n-i-p" layout. In n-i-p or "inverted" architecture, the solar cell is illuminated through the ...

