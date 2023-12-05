The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has prohibited the use of battery-tied solar exports to offset delivery charges, following its decision to slash the value of standalone solar exports in order to encourage the pairing of systems with battery storage.From pv magazine USA The CPUC has made another anti-rooftop solar decision, ruling that solar-plus-storage customers cannot export electricity to the grid in exchange for an offset of their utility delivery charges. Under current billing structures, rooftop solar owners are encouraged to attach batteries so that they can export electricity ...

