Stratio BD included in Gartner's 2024 Data Integration Tools Magic Quadrant and Emerging Tech Impact Radar

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Generative AI Data Fabric specialist Stratio BD today announces its inclusion in Gartner's Data Integration Tools Magic Quadrant for 2024 as an Honourable Mention.

Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools is the industry's gold standard for evaluating major data companies, and is routinely used by enterprise business leaders to make informed decisions when selecting suitable data integration solutions.

Gartner praised Stratio BD for its Generative AI Data Fabric product which simplifies data understanding for business users by mapping enterprise data into its unified business data layer.

Óscar Méndez, CEO and Founder of Stratio BD, said: "Stratio BD's Honourable Mention reflects our technical prowess and visionary thinking.

"We're proud to have been recognised for providing a Business Data Layer with generative AI through our data fabric architecture - something which many well-established companies who are regularly included in the Magic Quadrant have only outlined on their respective roadmaps.

"For enterprises seeking innovative data solutions, it's important to look beyond the 'big name' vendors and consider companies that are providing cutting-edge products in the data and analytics markets, even if they do not yet meet Gartner's criteria for revenue or market presence.

"With our ambitious expansion plans and 40% YoY growth, we are confident that our product will continue to be the data management tool-of-choice for enterprises."

Stratio BD's Honourable Mention comes following its inclusion in Gartner's Emerging Tech Impact Radar. The report highlights the 26 most disruptive technologies globally in the data and analytics market.

Stratio BD's Generative AI Data Fabric product provides businesses with a composable data management solution, improving data quality by automatically locating and centralising data into a virtualisation layer, where it is then given business meaning through the use of semantic ontologies.

As part of the company's commitment to democratise data, Stratio BD introduced Stratio Gen-AI to the market: the world's first generative AI engine for enterprises which helps securely manage and access their data through the use of several Large Language Models.

Stratio Gen-AI enables users to run complex data queries in their native language and receive secure, accurate and accessible answers in seconds without any technical know-how, including questions such as 'how much stock of our most popular product is available this week?' and 'how many loans were approved this quarter?'.

