ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT NOVEMBER 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 24 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in November for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24 % and amounted to SEK 199.6 (161.2) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 29 % and amounted to SEK 7.6 (5.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 24 % to SEK 207.2 (167.1) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - November 2023 increased by 22 % to SEK 1609.6 (1314.2) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
23-Nov
22-Nov
Change
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
Change
The Nordics
29.3
28.4
3 %
274.9
292.3
-6 %
Central Europe
50.9
38.6
32 %
399.7
263,0
52 %
East Europe
49.8
46.1
8 %
362.3
314.2
15 %
South & West Europe
34.5
19.6
76 %
241,0
149.7
61 %
The Baltics
14.8
11.1
33 %
91.7
70.7
30 %
North America
12.6
8,0
58 %
97.5
71.6
36 %
Asia-Pacific
6.2
7.9
-22 %
45.8
71.7
-36 %
Africa
1.5
1.5
0 %
11.7
8.8
33 %
Zinzino
199.6
161.2
24 %
1524.6
1 242,0
23 %
Faun Pharma
7.6
5.9
29 %
85,0
72.2
18 %
Zinzino Group
207.2
167.1
24 %
1609.6
1314.2
22 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
