UK Government awards Clean Food Group funding for £1 million project to accelerate novel low-emission food production systems

Funding will accelerate the commercialisation of Clean Food Group's proprietary technology platform

The two-year project will be led by Clean Food Group's scale up team working in collaboration with the University of Bath's globally renowned research team

Clean Food Group is supporting the UK's broader mission to lead the global drive for innovative bio-tech solutions to deliver a more sustainable, secure and healthy food system

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering UK-based bio-tech business, Clean Food Group has been awarded funding for a £1 million project to advance novel low-emission food production systems in the UK. The funding will enable the rapid scale up of Clean Food Group's manufacturing capability and the development of next generation, high value microbial oils. The funding from the UK Government's Novel Low-Emission Food Production Systems: Industrial Research Grant has been awarded by Innovate UK, the UK's national innovation agency, and the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC). The funding will accelerate the Company's growth plan to deliver a market-ready technology leading to a more local, sustainable and healthy food production system.

For the duration of the 18-month project, Clean Food Group will collaborate with The University of Bath leveraging its world-class bio-tech research capabilities to develop high-value, functional microbial oils. Clean Food Group's proprietary technology platform uses proven, scalable yeast strains and fermentation technology to convert food waste into sustainable alternatives to traditional oil and fat ingredients.

Clean Food Group Co-founder and CFO Tom Ellen says, "We are delighted to have been granted this funding by Innovate UK and the Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC). The award is great validation of our technology platform and commercialisation strategy and will help us rapidly scale our manufacturing capabilities and regulatory pathways to achieve the necessary Food and Cosmetic regulatory approval for our products. We have a long history with the University of Bath and are thrilled to strengthen this further as we continue working with their world-leading research team."

Chris Chuck, Professor of Bioprocess Engineering at University of Bath added, "Ensuring that our future food production is secure and sustainable has never been so important. It is fantastic to see the UK playing a lead role in driving forward much-needed innovation to create a more sustainable, healthy, and secure food system for future generations."

About Clean Food Group:

Clean Food Group is a UK-based food-tech business delivering sustainable oils and fats solutions to the world's food and cosmetics manufacturers, with the mission to deliver scalable, healthier, competitively priced ingredients that have a positive impact on the economic, environmental, and social health of the planet.

Clean Food Group is founded by a team with key experience in growing bio-tech, food industry and retail businesses supported by established venture capital and family office investors with a track record supporting fast-growth start-up companies in highly regulated industries. Clean Food Group's proprietary technology platform has been developed as a result of 8 years of pioneering research by Professor Chris Chuck, technical lead at Clean Food Group and the University of Bath.

About Innovate UK

Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, is creating a better future by inspiring, involving and investing in businesses developing life-changing innovations. We provide targeted sectors with expertise, facilities, and funding to test, demonstrate and evolve their ideas, driving UK productivity and economic growth. Join our network and communities of innovators to realise the potential of your ideas and accelerate business growth. Innovate UK: inspiring business innovation.

About Novel Low-Emission Food Production Systems: Industrial Research

The Novel Low Emission Food Production systems competition is part of Innovate UK's funding support for growing the future economy. Funding will be awarded to companies whose development in novel food production systems will create new sources of efficient, low-emission foods and benefit the UK's excellent research pedigree.

