Dienstag, 05.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Ist diese Lithium-Aktie das nächste 1.000%-Projekt?
WKN: A2JM17 | ISIN: SE0009662554 | Ticker-Symbol: 9X6
Frankfurt
05.12.23
09:21 Uhr
0,002 Euro
-0,002
-52,94 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JONDETECH SENSORS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JONDETECH SENSORS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
05.12.2023 | 10:10
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, JonDeTech Sensors AB TO2 and TO3 (627/23)

At the request of JonDeTech Sensors AB, JonDeTech Sensors AB equity rights will
be traded on First North Growth Market as from December 6, 2023. 


Security name: JonDeTech option rights TO2
-------------------------------------------
Short name:   JDT TO2          
-------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020998995        
-------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  313731           
-------------------------------------------

Terms:        Issue price, SEK 0.006 - 0.05 per share        
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
          - One (1) option rights gives the right to subscribe for
           One (1) new share in JonDeTech Sensors AB       
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period: January 12 - 26, 2024                 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:   January 23, 2024                   
----------------------------------------------------------------------------


At the request of JonDeTech Sensors AB, JonDeTech Sensors AB equity rights will
be traded on First North Growth Market as from December 6, 2023. 


Security name: JonDeTech option rights TO3
-------------------------------------------
Short name:   JDT TO3          
-------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020999001        
-------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  313732           
-------------------------------------------

Terms:        Issue price, SEK 0.006 - 0.06 per share        
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
          - One (1) option rights gives the right to subscribe for
           One (1) new share in JonDeTech Sensors AB       
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period: October 2 - 16, 2024                 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:   October 11, 2024                   
----------------------------------------------------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. 

For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 (0)8 121 576 90.
