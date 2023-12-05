Anzeige
05.12.2023
Admission to trading of AS Modera additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-12-05 10:12 CET --


On December 5th, 2023, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to
approve the additional admission to trading application of AS Modera and to
list its 133,333 additionally issued shares on Nasdaq Baltic alternative market
First North. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AS Modera will be admitted
to trading as of Wednesday, December 6th, 2023, or on a date close to it. 

Thus, altogether 1,962,489 shares of Modera (ISIN: EE3100084203) will be
trading under the trading code MODE on or about December 6th. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
