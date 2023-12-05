Admission to trading of AS Modera additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-12-05 10:12 CET -- On December 5th, 2023, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional admission to trading application of AS Modera and to list its 133,333 additionally issued shares on Nasdaq Baltic alternative market First North. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AS Modera will be admitted to trading as of Wednesday, December 6th, 2023, or on a date close to it. Thus, altogether 1,962,489 shares of Modera (ISIN: EE3100084203) will be trading under the trading code MODE on or about December 6th. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.