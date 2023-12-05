E.ON has acquired German PV distributor Klarsolar, expanding its network of local businesses offering rooftop PV and residential storage systems. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.From pv magazine Germany E.ON Energie Deutschland, a unit of German power utility E.ON, has acquired German PV product distributor Klarsolar for an undisclosed sum. "By taking over Klarsolar, we are driving forward the expansion of our partner network and will enable our customers to plan solar systems even more easily and digitally in the future," an E.ON spokesperson told pv magazine. Klarsolar, ...

