Combination of real time scientific databases with proprietary data will enable venture capital firm to enhance deal origination and portfolio growth through data-driven insights and strengthened entrepreneurial partnerships

Sofinnova Partners ("Sofinnova"), a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London, and Milan, announced the launch of Sofinnova.AI, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates advanced computational capabilities with the firm's 50-year-history of industry expertise, one of the world's largest, longitudinal, annotated, proprietary data sets on early-stage life science companies, enabling unprecedented insights into life sciences innovation discovery.

Antoine Papiernik, Chairman and Managing Partner at Sofinnova Partners, said: "Sofinnova.AI super-charges the conventional, artisanal approach of sourcing and building investment opportunities a process that has, until now, been solely reliant on our personal networks and the meticulous task of connecting disparate information over months if not years. By harnessing billions of data points spanning scientific literature, emerging therapeutic fields, and technological breakthroughs, and amalgamating this with all the proprietary knowledge accumulated over Sofinnova's 50 years of expertise, Sofinnova.AI will enable us to identify the next 'moonshots' with unprecedented speed and precision."

Sofinnova.AI is based on a structured, continuously updated database that tracks the global corpus of human scientific knowledge in real-time. The database contains:

90 million scientific publication authors

40 million scientific publications

100,000 research institutes

4.5 million published patents

450,000 clinical trials

2 million companies and 1.5 million founders

In addition to the structured database, Sofinnova.AI includes all the proprietary information and expert opinions accumulated by the firm over time. A suite of proprietary data-analysis tools, including a bespoke large language model (LLM), technology akin to ChatGPT, allows the Sofinnova teams to query this massive database in the most efficient way. These tools will enable the firm to pinpoint hidden hubs of life science research, predict emerging scientific trends, and connect with the next generation of innovators, among many other use cases.

Papiernik concluded: "Our dedicated team of data scientists and AI experts has spent the past four years meticulously crafting Sofinnova.AI. We believe it will enable us to evaluate opportunities from a much broader vantage point, allowing us to look beyond the horizon in the most efficient way, so we can spend more time focusing on people. Sofinnova.AI will enhance our investment strategies by enabling us to focus more time on leveraging our collective human intelligence to strengthen relationships with our entrepreneurs. It will enable us to stay at the vanguard of innovation in order to fund those truly shaping the future of life sciences."

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. The firm actively partners with ambitious entrepreneurs as a lead or cornerstone investor to develop transformative innovations that have the potential to positively impact our collective future.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2.5 billion under management. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

