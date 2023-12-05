UK-based researchers have developed a novel method to estimate the amount of defrost cycles a heat pump will experience in the winter and how much energy it would require to implement the cycles. The results of their simulation showed a strong relationship between the number of defrost cycles and the ambient temperature.A group of scientists from Nottingham Trent University in the UK has developed a simulation model to predict the behavior of air-sourced heat pumps in cold weather. Their method utilizes a calculation model for frost growth rate, providing an in-depth investigation of heat pump ...

