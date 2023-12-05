Successes include a substantial increase in regional revenue YOY and appreciable growth of the SEUR employee workforce

Following a year of significant growth, Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, today announced strong momentum in 2023 in the SEUR region. The company has been fueled during the past 18 months by aggressive hiring, the addition of two significant new regions, an influx of new partners and a strategic expansion of its channel business. These successes have brought new energy to the company this year and continue to solidify its fast-growing reputation since its acquisition by HPE in 2021. Zerto has already stated its goal of accelerated growth of the business in the next 24 months, and this latest news indicates that it is well on its way.

An Expanding Global Footprint

Beginning at its launch in 2011, Zerto's industry-leading data protection (DP) and disaster recovery (DR)-to-cloud technology has made a significant day-to-day impact on thousands of companies, ensuring continuous uninterrupted workflows at a time when even an hour of downtime can have disastrous financial consequences for businesses. 2023's aggressive expansion efforts in the SEUR region have brought Zerto's best-in-class capabilities to a whole new audience, and the results are revealed through a sizable increase in active customers YOY.

The demand for Zerto continues to grow in lockstep with its team, which continues to consistently add new hires. New team members include locally-based staff with specialized language capacities supporting Zerto's significant new SEUR sales region, covering Italy, Spain, Portugal, Israel, Cyprus, and Greece.

Specifically, Zerto hired Cristian Meloni in April 2023 to be the Country Sales Leader in Italy. Meloni comes to Zerto after spending six years leading sales in Italy for Rubrik, giving him ample experience in the data protection market. In his new role, Meloni will focus on growing Zerto's presence in Italy and developing a sales staff that is motivated to exceed targeted sales objectives and deliver high quality service to customers.

Zerto also elevated Matthias Traeger to the Regional Sales Director position in SEUR in February 2023. Traeger joined Zerto in September 2021 and has since significantly contributed to the successful development of the business, not only in the SEUR region. Prior to joining Zerto, he held various sales roles at Dell and HP/HPE.

These expansion efforts have been accelerated by Zerto's identification of and collaboration with 40 new partners across the SEUR region. Through these partnerships, the company has been introduced to a brand-new clientele and has further illustrated the value of its real-time detection meets real-time protection disaster recovery solution. Combined with the expansion of Zerto's channel business in the region which is helping Zerto to leverage its increased resources and market presence these developments suggest a future of rapid and continued growth.

"Data recovery and data protection are problems without borders, and it's no surprise to see people across the globe take to Zerto's technology with this much enthusiasm," said Matthias Traeger, regional sales director, Zerto. "The last 18 months of aggressive hiring in the SEUR region has paid off in a big way and you can expect us to continue strategically hiring throughout both regions and beyond as we continue our efforts to bring the undeniable benefits of Zerto to every corner of the globe."

About Zerto

Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, empowers customers to run an always-on business by simplifying the protection, recovery, and mobility of on-premises and cloud applications. Zerto's cloud data management and protection solution eliminates the risks and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption across private, public, and hybrid deployments. The simple, software-only solution uses continuous data protection at scale to solve for ransomware resilience, disaster recovery and multi-cloud mobility. Zerto is trusted by over 9,500 customers globally and is powering offerings for Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and more than 350 managed service providers.

