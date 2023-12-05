Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Ist diese Lithium-Aktie das nächste 1.000%-Projekt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
05.12.23
13:56 Uhr
45,480 Euro
+0,700
+1,56 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,44045,45013:58
45,46045,48013:58
Dow Jones News
05.12.2023 | 11:31
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ørsted takes final investment decision on its first Irish solar farm

DJ Ørsted takes final investment decision on its first Irish solar farm 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted takes final investment decision on its first Irish solar farm 
05-Dec-2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
5.12.2023 11:00:01 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
Ørsted has taken final investment decision (FID) on phase one of Garreenleen Solar Farm, which marks the company's 
first solar investment in Ireland. 
Located 15 km outside of Carlow town, this 81 MW solar development is expected to be operational by 2026 and will bring 
Ørsted's operational capacity on the island of Ireland to almost 500 MW. 
Today's FID follows the project's successful win under the Irish Government's Renewable Electricity Support Scheme 3 
(RESS 3) auction in September 2023. RESS 3 was a successful auction for Ørsted, with two projects (wind and solar) 
totalling 124 MW clearing. The RESS 3 auction average strike price was EUR 100.47 per MWh, which is consistent with 
similar regimes in other European markets. 
Commenting on the investment decision, Kieran White, Senior Vice President of Onshore in Region Europe at Ørsted, said: 
"Solar energy is an essential component for enabling the Irish power system to run entirely on green energy, and I'm 
delighted to confirm that Ørsted now will invest in our first Irish solar farm." 
He continued: "While this will be our first solar project in Ireland, our strong pipeline of other projects, which 
continue to progress through consenting and grid access, gives us the confidence that more will follow." 
"Garreenleen is an attractive solar project because it has a short grid route to a strong meshed node in the existing 
national electricity network, in an area of the grid where constraints are forecast to be low. With this investment 
decision, the project will also install the necessary grid infrastructure to facilitate the connection of a second 
phase of the project, which we hope to commit to within the next year," he concluded. 
For further information, please contact: 
Media Relations 
Thor R. Wilkens 
+45 99 55 44 07 
thrwi@orsted.com 
 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,700 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . Investor News Garreenleen FID.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  289866 
EQS News ID:  1789709 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1789709&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2023 05:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.