TEAL and Stargent Partner to Deliver Reliable Remote Connectivity Solutions

TEAL, a leading provider of eSIM technology and Stargent, a provider of custom-engineered Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, have announced a partnership that will enable remote connectivity across cellular networks worldwide.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Through this partnership, TEAL will enable Stargent to deliver the industry's most secure and reliable eSIM-based solution for enterprise customers. The combination of TEAL's eSIM technology and Stargent's end-to-end solutions offers unparalleled speed, flexibility, scalability, convenience, and cost savings. TEAL's eSIM technology provides native connectivity and access to 3,500+ data networks to solve Stargent's clients' remote data requirements across various industry verticals ranging from: predictive maintenance, pest monitoring, leak detection, building management, asset tracking, robotics, cold chain and an endless number of other use cases. By enabling remote connectivity for their commercial customers, Stargent's clients can reach new markets and increase the value proposition for their products.

"The TEAL team is a pleasure to work with, and their input provided the necessary expertise to bring our vision to market. Teal's simple implementation process and comprehensive dashboard allow our team to quickly on-board new clients. We are thrilled to leverage Teal's world-class solution to bring connectivity to Stargent's customers," said Jon Reedy, CEO and Founder of Stargent.

Reliable cellular connectivity (enabled via TEAL's platform) allows Stargent to provide IoT solutions that are connected and secure while ensuring security by segregating the IoT network from the client's existing network. This allows Stargent to deliver custom IoT solutions while keeping network security at the forefront of their solution architecture.

TEAL's simple implementation process and comprehensive eSIM management dashboard allows Stargent's team to quickly onboard new clients. "TEAL's platform enables Stargent and their customers to quickly and easily connect any device onto any data network over-the-air (OTA). This partnership will enable Stargent to provide their customers with the best possible solutions for their remote connectivity needs," explained Robert Hamblet, CEO at TEAL.

About TEAL

TEAL's patented, GSMA-certified eSIM technology connects any device to any data network worldwide. With more network operator agreements than any other connectivity provider, TEAL gives businesses everywhere the flexibility and control to remotely switch between networks, ensuring the highest level of reliability and performance for any internet of things (IoT) deployment. TEAL supports applications across many industries, including mobility, robotics, drones, industrial IoT, railways, and healthcare. Learn more at teal.io.

About Stargent

Stargent exists for one reason: to deliver quality products to ensure robust networks and communications for our customers. Stargent enables our clients to deploy various solutions and an endless array of use cases by providing connectivity through cellular, RFID, and wireless (LMR). We supply passive and active components for remote monitoring, auto-receiving, and logistics. In short, we exist to deliver excellent service and value to our customers and build relationships that last. Learn more at stargent.io

