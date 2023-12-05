

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2023 - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the 50th edition of Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, the 15thHong Kong Baby Products Fair and the 22ndHong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair will be held from 8-11 January 2024 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The fairs will return in EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, complemented by the "Click2Match", an online smart business matching platform that will operate on 1-18 January, providing an extended platform for traders to connect beyond geographical limits.





Hong Kong's toy industry

Hong Kong exporters have a reputation for high quality toys. Contract manufacturing with overseas manufacturers and license holders generates a large share of the industry's revenues. Taken together with re-exports, Hong Kong was the world's eighth largest toy exporter in 2022. Meanwhile, the ASEAN market has become a key export destination for the Hong Kong toy industry recently, with its share of Hong Kong toys exports growing from 8.4% in 2021 to 17.8% in 2022.



According to the International Trade Centre, emerging markets such as mainland China, Indonesia, Vietnam, India and Poland will continue be the key drivers of the global toys market. Revenue from Asia market is projected to grow faster than global average in the next 5 years, according to Statista. Toys & Games revenue amounts to US$38.34billion in 2023, which is projected to grow by an average rate of 3.5% between 2023-2028, versus world market growth of 2.6%.



Demand for toys and games in Asia has been boosted by the region's young demographic, growing household incomes, and the rising popularity of Asia's pop culture and entertainment brands, from Hallyu (Korean Wave), Japanese anime, and to an increasing extent T-culture (Thailand).



Strong Asian participation at HK Toys Fair

Against this backdrop, the upcoming Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair features an extensive array of innovative and smart tech toys, creating ample sourcing opportunities for buyers. In the coming edition, the three concurrent fairs are expected to welcome around 2,500 global exhibitors, showcasing a broad selection of smart toys, quality baby products and creative stationery.



Alongside with the presence of 'World of Toys' pavilion which features mainly European exhibits, the fairs also feature a strong line-up from Asia, including group pavilions from Mainland China, Korea and Taiwan, as well as exhibitors from India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore. The strong presence of Asian toy exhibitors in the fair provides an excellent and ideal avenue for those looking to expand their sourcing reach.



New zones to debut at the 50th HK Toys & Games Fair

The collectibles market has become a significant part of the toy industry, with growing numbers of adults and seniors collecting toys. A new Collectible Toys zone is launched at the Kidult World. Hong Kong exhibitor Yu Tung Technology Limited is the global licensee for multiple global brands. They created the proprietary Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System (IIES) that incorporated IIES into 24" Optimus Prime from Bumblebee the Movie. They are also making PLAMO for Transformers from Bumblebee the Movie and for kids' category products like Toy Story 4, Cars 3, Minions and TF Rescue Bots.



To promote Hong Kong's creative industries and branded toys to the world, Hong Kong Brand Toy Association (HKBTA) will set up a pavilion at the toys fair for the first time. Threezero (HK) Ltd is a high-end collectible toys company with design and development teams based in Hong Kong. They will exhibit high-quality collectible figures based on characters from pop culture around the world.



Sustainability takes centre stage in the fair. The new Green Toys zone showcases exhibitors with commitment to eco-friendly innovations. Banatoys Co., Limited is a toy branding supplier focusing on creative R & D and branding solutions. They are committed to developing and designing toys with high quality, safety and environmental responsibility.



The Smart-Tech Toys and Games zone will showcase a wide array of tech-based toys and games including those operated via mobile apps, or incorporated with the latest VR, AR and MR technologies. Exhibitor Cheertone (HK) Industrial Co Limited has an innovative team with experienced product developing engineers. The company will exhibit kids' smart watches, kids' camera, kids' learning machines and game console.



Other highlighted product zones including the Brand Name Gallery, which will feature unique and innovative products by internationally renowned brands, including Eastcolight, Hape, Welly, Classic World, Rastar, Masterkkidz, AURORA and more.



Presenting industry trends

A series of events will be held for visitors to keep abreast of the latest industry development and strengthen their networks. The inaugural Asian Toys & Games Forum will feature speaker from reputable international market research provider, who will share valuable insights on the market outlook, emerging trends, and unique opportunities for the toys and games industry in Asia. Children Research expert will analyse consumer preferences across generations, highlighting the strategies necessary for success in expanding brand horizons within the toys and games industry. Steering the industry towards a sustainable future, the Forum will invite speaker from prominent global testing and certification company to offer informative session on achieving sustainability goals throughout the production journey, from concept and design to certification. The forum will also delve into trending topics such as 'phygital' toys and AI, looking into the future of the toys and games industry and the opportunities these trends may present.



Concurrent events create crossover opportunities

The HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair will be held concurrently. The Hong Kong Baby Products Fair will present a wide range of baby products, including strollers and baby gear, bedding and furniture, skincare and bath products, baby clothing and footwear and maternity products to buyers while the Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, will assemble the latest art and craft supplies, gift stationery, back-to-school items, office and school supplies. The three fairs provide abundant trading opportunities and good potential for crossover business activities among the participants from various sectors.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions , conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels . For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn

