Netcracker Integrates Its GenAI Telco Solution With Amazon Bedrock to Access Multiple Leading Generative AI Models Addressing the Unique Needs of Communications Service Providers

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has integrated its recently launched GenAI Telco Solution with Amazon Bedrock to expand the value of generative AI in telecom. With this enhanced solution, communication service providers (CSPs) can enrich multiple leading generative AI foundational models, accessed through a single Amazon Bedrock API and serving different business needs, with real-time telecom BSS/OSS data and instructions in a secure way to create exceptional value across the business.

Netcracker GenAI Telco Solution leverages its telecom expertise in operational and business domains to create market-ready use cases, including digital care assistant, B2B sales adviser, digital operations technician and service design creator, which bring immediate business benefits to CSPs. The solution augments user requests with the appropriate CSP data and knowledge, enabling generative AI models accessed through Amazon Bedrock, to provide the highest quality responses while protecting sensitive telecom data from public networks.

By embedding generative AI across the telco business and accessing domain data, CSPs can significantly increase the productivity of their workforce, increase automation and dramatically reduce call center costs.

The GenAI Telco Solution, powered by Amazon Bedrock, was demonstrated in September as part of the award-winning Moonshot Catalyst, Closing the Metaverse Chasm: Monetizing the Ecosystem, at DTW23 in Copenhagen.

"Netcracker is delighted to expand our GenAI Telco Solution with Amazon Bedrock integration to further the transformational value of generative AI to the telecom industry," said Bob Titus, CTO at Netcracker. "Our market-driven use cases will leverage Bedrock to help CSPs drive better customer experiences and streamline their internal operations."

