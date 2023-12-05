Leading Certificate Authority GMO GlobalSign's Year in Review

2023 was a year of expansion of the Atlas platform and increasing focus on certificate automation

GMO GlobalSign, Inc., a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of identity security, digital signing and IoT solutions, today announced the company's business highlights for 2023. A top focus for GMO GlobalSign this year has been the continued expansion of the Atlas Platform as well as an increasing call for enterprises to automate certificate management.

Atlas Platform Growth: GMOGlobalSign's digital identity platform, Atlas, was integrated with leading digital workflow company ServiceNow®. With GMO GlobalSign's PKIaaS Connector for ServiceNow, certificate management is made simpler for all ServiceNow users allowing enterprises to manage their digital certificate requests, all within their existing ServiceNow instance.

GMO GlobalSign also announced the availability of a new type of seal based on a qualified certificate. Qualified Trust Seals by DSS enable customers to quickly deploy seals at a high volume. Available through the Atlas platform, the new Qualified Trust Seals offering was created in response to customer requests for a fully automated remote signing service meeting the requirements of European Union Trust Lists. Based on our popular Digital Signing Service (DSS), GMO GlobalSign's Qualified Trust Seals allows for quick deployment, the perfect answer for organizations looking for a stress-free integration with APIs using the open source EUTL identity framework.

In addition, GlobalSign Atlas Discovery certificate scanning and reporting tool was made available. With the help of Atlas Discovery, organizations can do everything from having full accountability of all certificates, monitor network health, checking SSL/TLS certificates for common errors to understanding certificate expiration status to prevent outages.

Certificate Automation: GMO GlobalSign announced the expansion of our Automated Certificate Management Environment (ACME) service beyond Domain Validated (DV) to support Organization Validated (OV) SSL/TLS certificates, for instant verification of a company or organization.ACME OV represents a great next step towards automating SSL/TLS lifecycles and breaking into larger automation strategies for managing an organization's entire Public Key Infrastructure (PKI). This delivers strong protection for websites and businesses by activating HTTPS, reassuring an organization can completely secure all internal, as well as external communications.

Qualified Signing Service Launch: The company launched a cloud-based Qualified Signing Service (QSS) for qualified electronic signatures and seals. QSS complies with eIDAS (electronic IDentification, Authentication and trust Services), an EU regulation for electronic identification and trust services. GMO GlobalSign's Qualified Signing Service allows businesses to use mobile devices to authenticate compliantly to the QSS service enabling signatures by employees wherever they are in the world. QSS is already off to a great start, especially with European service providers who view this solution as an important new product for their customers.

Other 2023 highlights include:

Digital signature and timestamp growth was significant. From January through early December, customers utilized our Digital Signing Service for more than 45 million signatures, while nearly 50 million timestamps were applied to a broad array of documents.

GMO GlobalSign established partnerships with airSlate, essendi it and eXsolut GmbH.

Our Auto Enrollment Gateway (AEG) automated certificate management tool was upgraded. The latest version offers an enhanced integration with Microsoft Intune that allows an organization to quickly provision certificates in seconds with manual intervention.

GMO GlobalSign has also worked throughout the year to impress upon companies the increasing need to automate certificate management. With decreasing certificate lifecycles - while company's endpoints are increasing - certificate management steadily becomes more difficult to manage without automation. To not do so is a risk for expirations, or worse.

In addition, the company announced achieving ISO 27701:2019 for Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) and ISO 27017:2015 for Cloud Security. GMO GlobalSign is the only certificate authority in the world to achieve this level of ISO certification. These certifications provide our customers with a guarantee that we have implemented the Information Technology industry's best-practice security methods.

"This was a year marked by a great deal of product expansion but also a tremendous focus on the need to automate the full lifecycle of certificate management. We also took steps to meet customer requests and launched new offerings like the Qualified Signing Service and Qualified Trust Seals," said Lila Kee, General Manager of the Americas, and Chief Product Officer for GMO GlobalSign. "It has been especially rewarding to see the growth of the Atlas platform. We are steadily adding capabilities which makes it a powerful tool for organizations to successfully manage their PKI."

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GMO GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. GMO GlobalSign is a subsidiary of GMO GlobalSign Holdings, K.K., a member of the Japan-based GMO Internet Group, has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com.

