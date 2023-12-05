Loopio Announces HubSpot Integration

New integration empowers mutual customers to simplify workflows, enhance collaboration, and improve organizational efficiency

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Loopio, the leading response management software company, has announced that it's integrating with HubSpot, a global leader in CRM.

For Loopio customers using HubSpot as their go-to CRM, the new integration is designed to streamline the proposal process by improving visibility into the status of request for proposals (RFPs), due diligence questionnaires (DDQs), and security questionnaires, without ever leaving HubSpot.

The integration of Loopio and HubSpot offers a unified solution, which simplifies the sales cycle. It empowers teams to efficiently manage their response management process by helping customers:

Seamlessly create and manage Loopio projects directly in HubSpot deals. Ensuring a quick hand-off from sales to proposal teams, the integration leads to faster and higher-quality responses to RFPs, RFIs, and more.

Ensuring a quick hand-off from sales to proposal teams, the integration leads to faster and higher-quality responses to RFPs, RFIs, and more. Stay informed with real-time win/loss updates for every HubSpot deal, directly within Loopio. Enhanced reporting provides visibility and helps teams to make more informed decisions.

directly within Loopio. Enhanced reporting provides visibility and helps teams to make more informed decisions. Streamline collaboration between sales and proposal teams. The integration provides visibility into the Loopio project status for each HubSpot deal. Now, all proposal-related activities are in one central location, simplifying workflows and improving organizational efficiency.

"We can't wait to see how our joint customers will be able to level up their sales and response management processes with the combined impact of Loopio and HubSpot."

Scott Brinker

VP of Platform Ecosystem

HubSpot

"We are thrilled to have Loopio join our integration ecosystem, offering our customers a world-class solution for responding to RFPs and RFIs," says Scott Brinker, VP of Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot.

"Loopio enables better collaboration between proposal and sales teams, providing a faster, more efficient path to revenue," Brinker continues.

HubSpot is Loopio's latest integration - and a powerful addition to its extensive partner ecosystem that connects Loopio to popular tools like Google Drive, Microsoft Teams, CENTRL DD360, and more.

"It's a pleasure to collaborate with the HubSpot team in support of our mutual customers," says Justin Peimani, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Loopio. "This integration enables more effective collaboration across teams and provides greater leverage from existing technology investments to support our customers' growth."

To learn more about how Loopio and HubSpot simplify proposal workflows between sales and proposal teams, visit loopio.com/hubspot.

About Loopio Inc.

Loopio's response management platform helps companies streamline their response process for RFPs, DDQs, security questionnaires, and any question that comes their way. Currently serving over 1,500 companies globally at world-leading organizations, Loopio enables sales and proposal teams to respond faster, improve response accuracy, and win more business.

Founded in 2014, Loopio is one of Canada's fastest-growing technology scale-ups. It has been listed as one of the fastest-growing companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list for four consecutive years, and it has consistently been named one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers. In 2021, Loopio raised a $200M strategic investment from Sumeru Equity Partners to fuel its next stage of growth.

