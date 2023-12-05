So Danca: Só Dança Collaborates with Renowned Dancer Lacey Schwimmer to Launch a New Spectacular Ballroom Shoe Collection

Só Dança and Lacey Schwimmer unite to redefine standards in style, comfort, and performance in the world of ballroom dance footwear

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Só Dança, a leading dance manufacturing company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest and highly anticipated ballroom shoe collection, in collaboration with the renowned dancer and choreographer, Lacey Schwimmer. This exciting partnership combines Só Dança's commitment to quality and innovation with Schwimmer's unparalleled expertise and passion for dance.



The new ballroom shoe collection reflects the elegance, style, and functionality that dancers of all levels have come to expect from Só Dança. The collaboration with Lacey Schwimmer brings a fresh perspective and a touch of glamor to the design process, resulting in a range of shoes that not only meet the technical demands of ballroom dance but also exude a sense of sophistication and grace.

Lacey Schwimmer, celebrated for her dynamic and versatile choreography on stage and screen, has lent her artistic vision to every aspect of the collection. From the choice of materials to the design details, Schwimmer's influence is evident in each pair of shoes, making them not just performance essentials but also stylish statements.

"Só Dança has always been dedicated to providing dancers with the best possible tools to express themselves through movement. Collaborating with Lacey Schwimmer has allowed us to elevate our ballroom shoe collection to new heights, combining functionality with a touch of glamor," said Lisias Ransan, CEO at Só Dança.

The collection encompasses a variety of styles and colors to suit the preferences of ballroom dancers everywhere. Whether you're a seasoned professional or a beginner taking your first steps on the dance floor, the Só Dança x Lacey Schwimmer ballroom shoe collection offers the perfect blend of comfort, durability, and style.

"I am thrilled to collaborate with Só Dança on this exciting project. Dance is not just about movement; it's also about self-expression and feeling confident in what you wear. I believe that these ballroom shoes will empower dancers to shine on and off the dance floor," said Lacey Schwimmer.

The Só Dança x Lacey Schwimmer ballroom shoe collection will be available for purchase now at select retailers and online at sodanca.com. For more information, high-resolution images, or interview requests, please contact Helena Hines at tothepointe@sodanca.com.

