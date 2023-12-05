TreviPay continues to expand loyalty-building technology for all merchants to perfect the payments experience

TreviPay, the global B2B payments and invoicing network, today released a series of technology features designed to help merchants build experiential loyalty with enterprise buyers, including TreviPay's new all-in-one payments solution. By providing payment choice, convenience and customization, merchants across different industries, including retail, hospitality and manufacturing, can leverage TreviPay's technology to reduce friction and build loyalty at all stages of the purchasing process.

Recent TreviPay research unveiled the importance of payment choice for optimizing first-time and returning buyer experiences with 86% of global business buyers reporting the ability to pay using their preferred payment method is important. With TreviPay's all-in-one payments, B2B merchants and marketplaces can now serve the entire spectrum of business buyers with TreviPay as their single payments vendor. Through integration, merchants can customize acceptance of card types, allowing business buyers to either pay upfront with card, ACH or mobile wallet, or pay later through net terms (the ability to pay in 30-, 60-, or 90-days) and invoicing to improve cash flow and reduce bad debt.

"As enterprises continue to evaluate their digital transformation efforts, there is still an opportunity to innovate the online B2B payments experience to eliminate checkout friction and increase conversions," said Dan Zimmerman, Chief Technology Officer of TreviPay. "Through one comprehensive checkout solution, merchants can rely on a single payments vendor to accept multiple payments modalities and consolidate reporting across payment types."

A notable use case is found in the B2B retail industry where credit cards are often the only payment option offered online. As trade credit or net terms are preferred by 85% of global business buyers, typically for higher spend or more frequent purchases, retailers can now accommodate both options more seamlessly through TreviPay's all-in-one payments solution. Credit and debit card payments are supported for customers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Europe and Australia, in 16 payout currencies and 25+ locales. TreviPay APIs also provide integrated reporting to systematically deliver detailed reimbursement documentation daily, as well as consolidated reporting for card and net terms payments and deposits at the marketplace and individual seller levels.

Additional technology capabilities now offered by TreviPay to bolster buyer loyalty include:

Decentralized Billing: For sellers to create billing groups and sub-tiered accounts (parent/child hierarchy) with separate legal entities, to configure custom payment and billing options, as well as apply individual credit limits.

For sellers to create billing groups and sub-tiered accounts (parent/child hierarchy) with separate legal entities, to configure custom payment and billing options, as well as apply individual credit limits. Contract Price Verification: For sellers to define customer pricing tiers with specific SKU-level pricing details, for TreviPay to conveniently cross-reference against contracted pricing with limited disruption.

For sellers to define customer pricing tiers with specific SKU-level pricing details, for TreviPay to conveniently cross-reference against contracted pricing with limited disruption. Customized Customer Support: For sellers to define and rank buyers to customize support with white-glove services, such as offering extended net terms or assigning a dedicated support agent.

For sellers to define and rank buyers to customize support with white-glove services, such as offering extended net terms or assigning a dedicated support agent. Customer Portal Redesign: To improve navigation, usability and customer experience for buyers, with easy-to-export data capabilities.

To learn more about TreviPay's solutions for growing B2B experiential loyalty, visit www.trevipay.com.

About TreviPay

At TreviPay, we believe loyalty begins at the payment. By understanding the diverse and unique requirements of B2B sellers, TreviPay's global B2B payments and invoicing network enables enterprises to provide payments choice and convenience, open new markets and automate accounts receivables. With more than four decades of experience, TreviPay serves leaders looking to build loyalty while driving efficiency and embracing new digital channels, especially in industries with large distribution networks such as manufacturing, retail and transportation. For more information, visit trevipay.com.

