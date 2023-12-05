The study evaluates the safety and renal sparing efficacy of lixudebart

Alentis Therapeutics ("Alentis"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for Claudin-1 positive (CLDN1+) tumors and organ fibrosis, today announced the first patient dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial of lixudebart (formerly named ALE.F02), a Claudin-1 (CLDN1) targeting investigational antibody for the treatment of organ fibrosis.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study (NCT06047171)oflixudebartevaluates the drug's safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and how well it protects against the loss of kidney function. The study plans to recruit patients with Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis with Rapidly Progressive Glomerulonephritis (RPGN). This disease typically causes a rapid and dramatic loss of kidney function and can result in kidney loss with patients requiring dialysis or a transplant. While current treatments can eventually stabilize the underlying disease ('vasculitis'), there's a need to specifically protect against the severe and dramatic kidney loss that occurs while awaiting stabilization.

"With lixudebart (ALE.F02) we explore a truly novel approach in ANCA-RPGN patients. It is the second clinical trial investigating lixudebart in patients after the initiation of a clinical study in advanced liver fibrosis patients earlier this year," saidDr. Luigi Manenti, Chief Medical Officer of Alentis. "The ANCA-RPGN trial is a steppingstone to develop lixudebart for other more common renal indications that are characterized by high CLDN1 expression such as lupus nephritis?, IgA nephropathy? and diabetic nephropathy."

Per Ivarsen, Clinical Professor and Principal Investigator of the trial at Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark added, "Dosing the first patient in the study at our hospital brings us a step closer to understanding the potential of lixudebart (ALE.F02) to treat patients with this very severe renal disease. I am looking forward to the study progressing as more patients are enrolled, and to seeing the results of the study.

David Jayne, Professor of Clinical Autoimmunity at Cambridge University said, "This is an important study into the potential of lixudebart (ALE.F02) to recover kidney function in patients with severe nephritis due to ANCA-associated vasculitis. Chronic and end-stage kidney disease remain common outcomes for patients, and this study will give us our first indication on the safety and efficacy of lixudebart in this population."

About lixudebart (ALE.F02)

Lixudebart, formerly named ALE.F02, is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody developed for liver, lung and kidney fibrosis. It specifically targets a unique CLDN1 epitope exposed in fibrotic tissue to stop progression and even reverse disease. Lixudebart is an investigational antibody that was well tolerated and without any serious safety concerns in a Phase 1 single- and multiple-ascending dose study in healthy volunteers.

About ANCA-RPGN

ANCA-associated vasculitis with rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis (ANCA-RPGN) is a rare, severe and potentially fatal disease. RPGN is characterized by rapid loss of kidney function over a very short period (days to weeks). Despite potent immunosuppressive treatment, most patients develop significant or total loss of kidney function.

About Alentis Therapeutics

Alentis Therapeutics, the CLDN1 company, is a clinical-stage biotech developing breakthrough treatments for CLDN1+ tumors and organ fibrosis. Alentis is the leading company pioneering a novel approach to modify and reverse the course of disease by targeting CLDN1, a previously unexploited target that plays a key role in the pathology of cancer and fibrotic disease.

Alentis was founded in 2019 based on ground-breaking research in the laboratory of Prof. Thomas Baumert, MD at the University of Strasbourg and the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm). Alentis is headquartered in pharma-biotech hub Basel, Switzerland with an R&D subsidiary in Strasbourg, France and clinical operations in the US. Visit www.alentis.ch

