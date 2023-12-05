Top 11 Hydrogen Fueling Station Companies, Worldwide 2023: MarketsandMarkets' 360 Quadrant Revealed

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets has released Top 11 Hydrogen Fueling Station Companies, Worldwide 2023 to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Companies' market presence and product footprint are used to build quadrants, which will be revised annually.

The global hydrogen fueling station market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth USD 380 million in 2023 and is poised to reach USD 1,129 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2023 to 2030. It was observed that the growing emphasis on attaining a carbon-neutral future, accompanied by intensified governmental initiatives to cut carbon emissions, especially in transportation, has spurred a rise in the adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles. Where meeting the increasing demand for these vehicles requires substantial investments in hydrogen fueling stations, both from private and public entities, thereby fueling the market growth.

Additionally, ongoing research and development endeavors by hydrogen fueling station companies and various institutions aim to develop innovative technologies, such as electrolyzer-based onsite hydrogen refueling stations, to enhance station efficiency. These elements significantly contribute to the expansion of the hydrogen fueling station market.

Access Research Report @ https://www.360quadrants.com/energy-and-power/hydrogen-fueling-station

Unveiling the Market Leaders: Honoring Excellence in Hydrogen Fueling Station Markets

Linde , a leading global industrial gases and engineering company, has solidified its position as the market leader in hydrogen fueling stations by leveraging its expertise in the production, processing, storage, and distribution of hydrogen. With one of the largest liquid hydrogen capacity and distribution system globally, Linde operates the high-purity hydrogen storage cavern and an extensive pipeline network spanning approximately 1,000 kilometers to ensure reliable supply to its customers. Spearheading the transition to clean hydrogen, Linde has installed over 200 hydrogen fueling stations and 80 hydrogen electrolysis plants worldwide, showcasing its commitment to advancing sustainable solutions. Notably, Linde's engineers have developed state-of-the-art compression technologies, including the ionic compressor and cryo-pump, which are self-developed and patented. These technologies enable rapid fueling, with hydrogen-powered cars refueled in just three minutes, aligning with the efficiency of traditional petrol or diesel refueling. Linde's comprehensive approach to hydrogen infrastructure, innovative technologies, and global presence firmly establish it as the market leader in the evolving landscape of hydrogen fueling stations.

, a leading global industrial gases and engineering company, has solidified its position as the market leader in hydrogen fueling stations by leveraging its expertise in the production, processing, storage, and distribution of hydrogen. With one of the largest liquid hydrogen capacity and distribution system globally, Linde operates the high-purity hydrogen storage cavern and an extensive pipeline network spanning approximately 1,000 kilometers to ensure reliable supply to its customers. Spearheading the transition to clean hydrogen, Linde has installed over 200 hydrogen fueling stations and 80 hydrogen electrolysis plants worldwide, showcasing its commitment to advancing sustainable solutions. Notably, Linde's engineers have developed state-of-the-art compression technologies, including the ionic compressor and cryo-pump, which are self-developed and patented. These technologies enable rapid fueling, with hydrogen-powered cars refueled in just three minutes, aligning with the efficiency of traditional petrol or diesel refueling. Linde's comprehensive approach to hydrogen infrastructure, innovative technologies, and global presence firmly establish it as the market leader in the evolving landscape of hydrogen fueling stations. Nel, holds a dominant position in the hydrogen fueling station sector, showcasing an impressive product footprint and exerting a substantial influence in the market. a dedicated global hydrogen firm, specializes in delivering optimal solutions for renewable hydrogen production and distribution. Catering to industries, energy, and gas companies, the company stands out with its leading hydrogen technology. NEL's comprehensive hydrogen solutions span the entire value chain, encompassing hydrogen production technologies and fueling stations. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling business segment offers hydrogen fueling stations, including the H2Station, along with a range of equipment such as hydrogen trailers, storage units, and dispensers tailored for mobility and industrial applications. NEL categorizes its H2Station offerings into three types: Cascade fill 70 Mpa, Direct fill 70 Mpa, and Direct fill 35 Mpa. Additionally, the company contributes to clean energy generation through electrolyzers based on alkaline and PEM technology, enabling onsite production of clean hydrogen.

holds a dominant position in the hydrogen fueling station sector, showcasing an impressive product footprint and exerting a substantial influence in the market. a dedicated global hydrogen firm, specializes in delivering optimal solutions for renewable hydrogen production and distribution. Catering to industries, energy, and gas companies, the company stands out with its leading hydrogen technology. NEL's comprehensive hydrogen solutions span the entire value chain, encompassing hydrogen production technologies and fueling stations. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling business segment offers hydrogen fueling stations, including the H2Station, along with a range of equipment such as hydrogen trailers, storage units, and dispensers tailored for mobility and industrial applications. NEL categorizes its H2Station offerings into three types: Cascade fill 70 Mpa, Direct fill 70 Mpa, and Direct fill 35 Mpa. Additionally, the company contributes to clean energy generation through electrolyzers based on alkaline and PEM technology, enabling onsite production of clean hydrogen. Air Liquide , one of the world-leading companies providing services, technologies, and gases to healthcare and industrial end users, emerges as an unparalleled market leader in hydrogen fueling stations, seamlessly integrating its expertise across diverse sectors. Air Liquide's Global Markets & Technologies business segment takes center stage in designing and constructing hydrogen fueling stations, complemented by hydrogen liquefiers and Turbo-Brayton reliquefaction units. This strategic approach is reflected in the company's extensive portfolio of hydrogen fueling stations and related services, offering a range of dispensers, including single, double, dual, and mobile dispensers. Furthermore, Air Liquide's strong market presence is evident through strategic partnerships, collaborations, and a proactive approach to addressing the evolving needs of the hydrogen economy. This combination of technological prowess, product diversity, and a well-established market presence positions Air Liquide as a formidable force in shaping the future of hydrogen fueling infrastructure.

, one of the world-leading companies providing services, technologies, and gases to healthcare and industrial end users, emerges as an unparalleled market leader in hydrogen fueling stations, seamlessly integrating its expertise across diverse sectors. Air Liquide's Global Markets & Technologies business segment takes center stage in designing and constructing hydrogen fueling stations, complemented by hydrogen liquefiers and Turbo-Brayton reliquefaction units. This strategic approach is reflected in the company's extensive portfolio of hydrogen fueling stations and related services, offering a range of dispensers, including single, double, dual, and mobile dispensers. Furthermore, Air Liquide's strong market presence is evident through strategic partnerships, collaborations, and a proactive approach to addressing the evolving needs of the hydrogen economy. This combination of technological prowess, product diversity, and a well-established market presence positions Air Liquide as a formidable force in shaping the future of hydrogen fueling infrastructure. Air Products, a global leader in hydrogen fueling stations, boasts a comprehensive product line with its proven H2fM technology. This fully integrated and customizable equipment covers compression, storage, and dispensing, requiring minimal installation and adaptable to any hydrogen source. From cars to submarines, Air Products' H2fM has fueled diverse vehicles. As the world's largest hydrogen supplier, the company spans the entire hydrogen value chain, operating the longest hydrogen pipeline and excelling in liquid hydrogen supply. With over 250 hydrogen fueling station projects in 20 countries and technologies facilitating over 1.5 million fueling operations annually, Air Products is not only a pioneer in hydrogen fueling but also a driving force in the global hydrogen infrastructure development, crucial for the successful commercialization of hydrogen-powered vehicles worldwide.

a global leader in hydrogen fueling stations, boasts a comprehensive product line with its proven H2fM technology. This fully integrated and customizable equipment covers compression, storage, and dispensing, requiring minimal installation and adaptable to any hydrogen source. From cars to submarines, Air Products' H2fM has fueled diverse vehicles. As the world's largest hydrogen supplier, the company spans the entire hydrogen value chain, operating the longest hydrogen pipeline and excelling in liquid hydrogen supply. With over 250 hydrogen fueling station projects in 20 countries and technologies facilitating over 1.5 million fueling operations annually, Air Products is not only a pioneer in hydrogen fueling but also a driving force in the global hydrogen infrastructure development, crucial for the successful commercialization of hydrogen-powered vehicles worldwide. Ingersoll Rand has established itself as a prominent market leader in hydrogen fueling stations, exemplifying a robust product footprint and expansive market presence. Air Products has solidified its position as a market leader in hydrogen fueling stations through its Precision and Science Technologies business segment, where it delivers a comprehensive suite of products and services. The Geno range caters to large fleets, while the Nano and Nano Pro offerings target small fleet operators. These hydrogen refueling stations are versatile, finding applications in materials handling, trains, aerospace, buses, trucks, and light vehicles. With an expansive product footprint and an influential market presence, Air Products stands at the forefront of the hydrogen fueling infrastructure sector, showing innovation and sustainability in the pursuit of a greener future.

has established itself as a prominent market leader in hydrogen fueling stations, exemplifying a robust product footprint and expansive market presence. Air Products has solidified its position as a market leader in hydrogen fueling stations through its Precision and Science Technologies business segment, where it delivers a comprehensive suite of products and services. The Geno range caters to large fleets, while the Nano and Nano Pro offerings target small fleet operators. These hydrogen refueling stations are versatile, finding applications in materials handling, trains, aerospace, buses, trucks, and light vehicles. With an expansive product footprint and an influential market presence, Air Products stands at the forefront of the hydrogen fueling infrastructure sector, showing innovation and sustainability in the pursuit of a greener future. Chart Industries has solidified its position as a market leader in hydrogen fueling stations through a combination of innovative products and a strong market presence. The company offers a comprehensive range of cutting-edge hydrogen infrastructure solutions, including state-of-the-art compression and dispensing systems. The seamless integration of Chart fueling stations with the company's hydrogen vehicle tanks further underscores their dedication to delivering the simplest and safest liquid hydrogen fueling solutions, supported by patented technologies. Chart's DynaFlow dispenser, renowned in LNG vehicle fueling, has been adapted for hydrogen delivery to trucks and heavy goods vehicles, combining ergonomic design with maximum safety and consistent fill times. Notably, Chart has pioneered a fast and user-friendly fill solution for hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs), offering a familiar refueling experience akin to traditional petrol or diesel. This extensive product range, coupled with Chart's global market presence, positions the company at the forefront of the hydrogen fueling station landscape.

has solidified its position as a market leader in hydrogen fueling stations through a combination of innovative products and a strong market presence. The company offers a comprehensive range of cutting-edge hydrogen infrastructure solutions, including state-of-the-art compression and dispensing systems. The seamless integration of Chart fueling stations with the company's hydrogen vehicle tanks further underscores their dedication to delivering the simplest and safest liquid hydrogen fueling solutions, supported by patented technologies. Chart's DynaFlow dispenser, renowned in LNG vehicle fueling, has been adapted for hydrogen delivery to trucks and heavy goods vehicles, combining ergonomic design with maximum safety and consistent fill times. Notably, Chart has pioneered a fast and user-friendly fill solution for hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs), offering a familiar refueling experience akin to traditional petrol or diesel. This extensive product range, coupled with Chart's global market presence, positions the company at the forefront of the hydrogen fueling station landscape. McPhy stands as a prominent market leader in hydrogen fueling stations, commanding a distinctive position through its robust product footprint and expansive market presence. McPhy has solidified its leadership position by offering a comprehensive and innovative product range under the banner of McFilling. This suite of hydrogen stations, characterized by technical and digital ingenuity, caters to a diverse spectrum of low-emission mobility needs, providing hydrogen delivery ranging from 5 kg to several thousand kilograms per day at 350 and 700 bar pressure. The compact and modular design of McPhy's hydrogen stations makes them versatile, suitable for various modes of transportation such as cars, logistics chains, forklift trucks, buses, trains, trucks, waste-disposal vehicles, and boats. Leveraging the McLyzer and Augmented McLyzer electrolyzers, these stations have the unique capability to produce low-carbon energy on-site and on-demand, ensuring swift refueling for a myriad of vehicles in a matter of minutes. This strategic focus on holistic clean mobility solutions sets McPhy apart as an industry leader, driving the evolution of hydrogen as a sustainable energy source for diverse transportation sectors.

Request Your Free Marketing Kit @ https://www.360quadrants.com/energy-and-power/hydrogen-fueling-station

Categorization Of Hydrogen Fueling Station Companies On 360 Quadrants

Hydrogen Fueling Station companies' evaluation was conducted for 40 companies, of which the top 11 were categorized and placed in a quadrant under Market Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, and Emerging Companies.

Positioned in the upper-right quadrant, Market Leaders exemplify a combination of an expansive product offering and a formidable market presence. These organizations not only deliver comprehensive solutions but also boast a well-established and influential position in the market. Market Leaders are recognized for their reliability, consistent innovation, and widespread acceptance among customers. Their dominance in both product capabilities and market influence solidifies their status as leaders in their respective industries. These companies include Linde, Nel, Air Liquide, Air Products, Ingersoll Rand, Chart Industries, and McPhy. These companies dominate the market, together accounting for nearly one-third of the entire Hydrogen Fueling Station market.

Nestled in the upper-left quadrant, Contenders possess a substantial market presence but may encounter challenges in terms of product innovation or differentiation. These companies have already secured a notable customer base and market recognition, positioning them as contenders. While their current offerings are competitive, Contenders have the potential to evolve and enhance their product capabilities to become more visionary and competitive in the future.

Situated in the lower-right quadrant, Innovators are distinguished by their exceptional product innovation and uniqueness. While they may not match the market presence of Market Leaders, Innovators challenge industry norms by introducing cutting-edge solutions. These companies push industry boundaries with forward-thinking approaches and have the potential to become major players despite lower corporate growth strategies. Iwatani, Hydrogen Refueling Solutions, and Nikola have been identified as the innovators in the quadrant.

Residing in the lower-left quadrant, Emerging Companies showcase a promising product footprint but are in the early stages of establishing their market presence. These companies may excel in specific niche areas or offer unique features that differentiate them, but their impact on the overall market is still evolving. Emerging Companies are considered niche players with significant growth potential as they expand their reach and recognition in the market. This segment of the quadrant has identified Galileo technologies as emerging companies.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 40 companies of which the top 11 were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Hydrogen Fueling Station quadrant. While the top criteria for product footprint evaluation included While the top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Station Size (Small, Mid-sized, Large), Pressure (Low, High), Supply Type (On-site, Off-site), Station Type (Fixed, Mobile), R&D Expenditure, New Product Launch, and Patents.

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Market Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, and Emerging Companies. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research and facilitates analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

360 Quadrants will also be launching 100 quadrants in Chemicals and Materials, Packaging, Energy & Power, and Healthcare.

Visit https://www.360quadrants.com to access our interactive quadrants.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: agney@marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/top-11-hydrogen-fueling-station-companies-worldwide-2023-marketsandmarkets-360-quadrant-revealed-302005963.html