The Queensland government has announced that CleanCo is now providing Coles grocery stores with renewable energy for 95% of its electricity needs in the Australian state.From pv magazine Australia CleanCo has signed an agreement with Coles to supply its supermarkets in Queensland with power from Neoen's recently completed 400 MW Western Downs Green Power Hub solar farm - the largest solar farm in Australia. CleanCo and Coles signed a 10-year contract back in 2020 to power more than 90% of its Queensland sites from July 2022 with renewable energy. Later the same year, Queensland Premier Annastacia ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...