Predictmedix AI Inc.: Predictmedix AI Achieves Significant Milestones in Mental Health Detection and Analysis

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP) (the "Company" or "Predictmedix"), a leading provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) is proud to announce ground-breaking achievements in the realm of mental health detection and analysis. With a commitment to advancing healthcare through innovative AI solutions, Predictmedix AI has successfully developed functionalities to detect depression, anxiety, and analyze individual mood and emotions.

Statistics from Forbes Health1 reveal a staggering reality: an estimated 5% of adults worldwide grapple with depression, a figure potentially overshadowed by underreporting and undiagnosed cases, suggesting an even more pervasive mental health crisis. These alarming statistics underscore the critical need for proactive measures to address mental health challenges. In response, Predictmedix AI's cutting-edge technologies aim to revolutionize mental health care. The focus on early detection and nuanced analysis stands as a beacon of hope in the face of this escalating global mental health landscape. By harnessing the power of AI, Predictmedix AI aspires not just to identify but to intervene early, potentially reshaping outcomes and offering support to those silently battling mental health issues.

Key Accomplishments:

Depression and Anxiety Detection: Predictmedix AI has developed advanced functionality to detect signs of depression and anxiety through its state-of-the-art AI algorithms. This remarkable capability addresses the critical need for early identification and intervention in mental health.

Mood and Emotion Analysis: The company has successfully implemented functionalities to detect and analyze individual mood and emotions. This technology offers a comprehensive understanding of an individual's mental well-being, going beyond traditional diagnostics.

Significant Scan Milestone: Predictmedix AI proudly announces the completion of over 250,000 individual scans. This milestone underscores the effectiveness and reliability of the AI-powered Safe Entry Station technology. Machine learning accuracy continues to improve across healthcare and other industries, positioning Predictmedix AI as a leader in the evolving landscape of health and safety applications.

"Our achievements in developing advanced functionalities for depression and anxiety detection, coupled with mood and emotion analysis, mark a significant step forward in leveraging AI for mental health. The culminationof over 250,000 individual scans is a testament to the real-world impact of our technology. This milestone isn't merely a numerical achievement; it echoes the lives touched and the potential for early interventions that can reshape the course of mental health outcomes. As machine learning accuracy continues to improve, we are dedicated to advancing innovation in health and safety applications for the benefit of individuals and communities," commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer of Predictmedix AI.

1 https://www.forbes.com/health/mind/depression-statistics/

About Predictmedix AI Inc.

Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including 19 physiological vital parameters, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter , Instagram or LinkedIn .

