Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Certified Adviser changes due to the acquisition of Erik Penser Bank AB by Carnegie Investment Bank AB (631/23)

As of November 30, 2023, the following issuers have changed Certified Adviser from Erik Penser Bank AB to Carnegie Investment Bank AB, as a consequence the acquisition of Erik Penser Bank AB by Carnegie Investment Bank AB: AAC Clyde Space AB Absolent Air Care Group AB Acarix AB AcouSort AB Aino Health AB (publ) ALM Equity AB Arcoma Aktiebolag Aros Bostadsutveckling AB Asarina Pharma AB (publ) Bambuser AB Biokraft International AB Biosergen AB Bokusgruppen AB (publ) Botnia Exploration Holding AB (publ) CAG Group AB Checkin.com Group AB Clemondo Group AB (publ) Coala-Life Group AB (publ) Codemill AB (publ) Eagle Filters Group Oyj eEducation Albert AB Elicera Therapeutics AB Ellen Aktiebolag Enorama Pharma AB Enzymatica AB (publ) Exsitec Holding AB Fantasma Games AB (publ) Footway Group AB Freja eID Group AB Genovis Aktiebolag Goodbye Kansas Group AB Götenehus Group AB Iconovo AB Integrum AB Irisity AB (publ) I-tech AB Kakel Max AB (publ) Lipidor AB Lyckegård Group AB Mavshack AB (publ) MedHelp Care Aktiebolag (publ) Misen Energy AB (publ) Nanexa AB Navigo Invest AB (publ) New Bubbleroom Sweden AB Nexstim Oyj Nimbus Group AB (publ) Nordic LEVEL Group AB OncoZenge AB OptiCept Technologies AB OssDsign AB Pagero Group AB (publ) Precio Fishbone AB Premium Snacks Nordic AB Promimic AB Prostatype Genomics AB Qlosr Group AB (publ) Raketech Group Holding plc Redwood Pharma AB Rolling Optics Holding AB Saxlund Group AB ScandBook Holding AB Scandidos AB SECITS Holding AB Sileon AB (publ) Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ) SolTech Energy Sweden AB (publ) Surgical Science Sweden AB Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ) Upsales Technology AB Xintela AB Ziccum AB Zinzino AB This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For further information, please contact Carnegie Investment Bank AB.