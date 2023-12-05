Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
05.12.2023 | 13:46
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Certified Adviser changes due to the acquisition of Erik Penser Bank AB by Carnegie Investment Bank AB (631/23)

As of November 30, 2023, the following issuers have changed Certified Adviser
from Erik Penser Bank AB to Carnegie Investment Bank AB, as a consequence the
acquisition of Erik Penser Bank AB by Carnegie Investment Bank AB: 

AAC Clyde Space AB         
Absolent Air Care Group AB     
Acarix AB              
AcouSort AB             
Aino Health AB (publ)        
ALM Equity AB            
Arcoma Aktiebolag          
Aros Bostadsutveckling AB      
Asarina Pharma AB (publ)      
Bambuser AB             
Biokraft International AB      
Biosergen AB            
Bokusgruppen AB (publ)       
Botnia Exploration Holding AB (publ)
CAG Group AB            
Checkin.com Group AB        
Clemondo Group AB (publ)      
Coala-Life Group AB (publ)     
Codemill AB (publ)         
Eagle Filters Group Oyj       
eEducation Albert AB        
Elicera Therapeutics AB       
Ellen Aktiebolag          
Enorama Pharma AB          
Enzymatica AB (publ)        
Exsitec Holding AB         
Fantasma Games AB (publ)      
Footway Group AB          
Freja eID Group AB         
Genovis Aktiebolag         
Goodbye Kansas Group AB       
Götenehus Group AB         
Iconovo AB             
Integrum AB             
Irisity AB (publ)          
I-tech AB              
Kakel Max AB (publ)         
Lipidor AB             
Lyckegård Group AB         
Mavshack AB (publ)         
MedHelp Care Aktiebolag (publ)   
Misen Energy AB (publ)       
Nanexa AB              
Navigo Invest AB (publ)       
New Bubbleroom Sweden AB      
Nexstim Oyj             
Nimbus Group AB (publ)       
Nordic LEVEL Group AB        
OncoZenge AB            
OptiCept Technologies AB      
OssDsign AB             
Pagero Group AB (publ)       
Precio Fishbone AB         
Premium Snacks Nordic AB      
Promimic AB             
Prostatype Genomics AB       
Qlosr Group AB (publ)        
Raketech Group Holding plc     
Redwood Pharma AB          
Rolling Optics Holding AB      
Saxlund Group AB          
ScandBook Holding AB        
Scandidos AB            
SECITS Holding AB          
Sileon AB (publ)          
Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ)     
SolTech Energy Sweden AB (publ)   
Surgical Science Sweden AB     
Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ)   
Upsales Technology AB        
Xintela AB             
Ziccum AB              
Zinzino AB             

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For further information, please contact Carnegie
Investment Bank AB.
