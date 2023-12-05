Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2023) - The "The ICP Gateway in Korea" event, held on December 4th, 2023, at the Lotte Hotel Seoul, Sapphire Ballroom, has successfully concluded. The event, marked by insightful discussions and significant networking opportunities, was greatly enhanced by the partnership with LBank, a globally recognized cryptocurrency trading platform.

The event, running from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM, was a hotspot for innovation, discussions, and insights into the Internet Computer (ICP) ecosystem and the broader web3 landscape. As a key partner, LBank played a crucial role in enriching the event experience for all attendees, emphasizing its commitment to supporting growth and innovation in blockchain and digital assets.

Key highlights of the event included in-depth talks and presentations from industry experts, academicians, and professionals. Notably, sessions by Professor Hoh Peter In from Korea University, and Jake Park, founder of ICP.Hub Korea, provided attendees with valuable insights into the fast-evolving world of Internet Computer technology. Discussions covered a range of topics from BTC and ETH Integrations to AI developments in the ICP ecosystem.

The event also featured a unique opportunity for networking, where participants engaged with the ICP.Hub Korea team, venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, and web3 experts. This networking session proved to be a fertile ground for fostering future collaborations and partnerships in the web3 domain.

A highlight of the event was the lucky draw, sponsored by LBank. This added an element of excitement and engagement to the event, complementing the educational and networking aspects.

LBank's participation and support as a partner were instrumental in the event's success. Their expertise in digital asset trading and blockchain technology not only contributed to the depth of the discussions but also demonstrated their commitment to nurturing a forward-thinking digital asset community.

The "The ICP Gateway in Korea" event has set a precedent for future collaborations and events in the web3 space, with LBank at the forefront as a key supporter and enabler of such innovative initiatives.

LBank, known for its diverse cryptocurrency offerings and innovative trading solutions, continues to be a pillar in the digital asset community, providing secure, professional, and convenient services to its users worldwide.

For more information about the event and future collaborations, interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.lbank.com/.

