Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Liquidity Provider changes due to the acquisition of Erik Penser Bank AB by Carnegie Investment Bank AB (632/23)

As of November 30, 2023, the following issuers have changed Liquidity Provider from Erik Penser Bank AB to Carnegie Investment Bank AB, as a consequence of the acquisition of Erik Penser Bank AB by Carnegie Investment Bank AB: Advanced Soltech Sweden AB (publ) ALM Equity AB Arcoma Aktiebolag Arctic Paper S.A. Aros Bostadsutveckling AB Athanase Innovation AB CAG Group AB eEducation Albert AB Elicera Therapeutics AB Enorama Pharma AB Estea Omsorgsfastigheter AB (publ) Freja eID Group AB Götenehus Group AB Iconovo AB Job Solution Sweden Holding AB (publ) Lipum AB (publ) Lyckegård Group AB Maximum Entertainment AB MedHelp Care Aktiebolag (publ) Misen Energy AB (publ) New Bubbleroom Sweden AB Nitro Games Oyj Nordic LEVEL Group AB Oneflow AB Precio Fishbone AB Premium Snacks Nordic AB ScandBook Holding AB Scandidos AB SECITS Holding AB Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ) Tempest Security AB Upsales Technology AB VO2 Cap Holding AB (publ) XMReality AB (publ) Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280