05.12.2023 | 13:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Liquidity Provider changes due to the acquisition of Erik Penser Bank AB by Carnegie Investment Bank AB (632/23)

As of November 30, 2023, the following issuers have changed Liquidity Provider
from Erik Penser Bank AB to Carnegie Investment Bank AB, as a consequence of
the acquisition of Erik Penser Bank AB by Carnegie Investment Bank AB: 


Advanced Soltech Sweden AB (publ)

ALM Equity AB

Arcoma Aktiebolag

Arctic Paper S.A.

Aros Bostadsutveckling AB

Athanase Innovation AB

CAG Group AB

eEducation Albert AB

Elicera Therapeutics AB

Enorama Pharma AB

Estea Omsorgsfastigheter AB (publ)

Freja eID Group AB

Götenehus Group AB

Iconovo AB

Job Solution Sweden Holding AB (publ)

Lipum AB (publ)

Lyckegård Group AB

Maximum Entertainment AB

MedHelp Care Aktiebolag (publ)

Misen Energy AB (publ)

New Bubbleroom Sweden AB

Nitro Games Oyj

Nordic LEVEL Group AB

Oneflow AB

Precio Fishbone AB

Premium Snacks Nordic AB

ScandBook Holding AB

Scandidos AB

SECITS Holding AB

Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ)

Tempest Security AB

Upsales Technology AB

VO2 Cap Holding AB (publ)

XMReality AB (publ)


Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280
