Q Battery Metals Corp.: Q Battery Exploration Planning McKenzie East Gold Project, Val d'Or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Q Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Battery Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:QMET) is pleased to provide an update of exploration planning for the McKenzie East Gold Property located 25 kilometres north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

Q Battery Metals plans to continue expanding from the positive results obtained from their 2020-2021 exploration on the McKenzie East Gold project. A permit was obtained in 2022 that allowed for continued diamond drilling on the project. The permitted drilling program was designed to continue to test and expand upon results obtained from the Phase 1 drilling of 2021, as well as testing other geophysical targets delineated from ground and airborne surveys conducted on the property prior to drill testing. A permit for the construction of 15 drill pads with supporting access was approved, but the drilling not yet been undertaken.

The Q Battery team is now considering expanding exploration into the southern claim block in order to test for gold-silver quartz veins similar to those exposed at the Maruska Showing within the adjoining claims. At the Maruska, in 2023 Q Battery obtained a rock sample that included chips from a number of the exposed quartz-pyrite veins. The sample was analyzed for gold by fire assay and ICP-AES, with a further 48 elements (including silver) by ME-MS61L (4-acid digestion). The sample returned 3.41 grams per tonne gold and 2.58 grams per tonne silver, confirming the presence of precious metals in the Maruska vein system (see Q Battery News Release dated November 28, 2023). Q Battery Metals is very interested in this high grade gold showing due to its location very near to the south block of the company's McKenzie East claims. However, the reader is warned that results obtained from adjoining properties are not direct indications for potential on the Q Battery Metals claims.

The McKenzie East property abuts the east side of the McKenzie Break Project owned and operated by Monarch Mining Corporation. Monarch completed a gold resource estimate in February 2021 with open pit and underground resources summarized as 1.4 million tonnes at 1.8 g/t indicated and 2.24 million tonnes at 1.44 g/t inferred open pit, with 0.4 million tonnes at 5.03 g/t indicated and 1.1 million tonnes at 4.21 g/t inferred underground resource (see Q Battery news release dated November 28, 2023) (NI43-101 Technical Evaluation Report on the McKenzie Break Property, February 11, 2021). Readers are warned that resources estimated on an adjoining property do not imply that similar resources or mineralization exist on the Q Battery - McKenzie East property.

Q Battery has completed ground Induced Polarization (IP) electrical survey, a MMI soil sampling survey, a drone-supported airborne magnetic survey, and diamond drilling on the McKenzie East. In 2021, Q Battery completed 2,587 metres of drilling over 8 drill holes on the property. Results include 1.185 grams per tonne gold (gpt Au) over 1 metre from hole MKE-21-01 as well as intercepts of > 0.5 gpt from holes MKE-21-03, MKE-21-06 and MKE-21-08 (see Q Battery news release dated July 13, 2021). Q Battery noted that drill hole MKE-21-03 appears to show the most promise from the drilling campaign, which included a section of core that contained a visible gold grain. The section containing the visible gold returned a weighted (Metallics assay coarse and fine) average 0.61 gpt Au over 1 metre. However, the coarse fraction contained 8.01 grams per tonne indicating that coarse gold was a significant part of the overall content.

The current exploration planning for the McKenzie East property is to include continued drilling to test geophysical features associated with the C2-B mineral showing, continue testing the promising geology and gold intercepts intercepted in hole MKE-21-03, and to prospect and sample possible quartz veining associated with the Maruska gold showing within the southern portion of the property. Prospecting and mapping of the southern claim block is scheduled for spring, 2024.

Q Battery will also continue exploration on the La Corne South lithium and VMS project, with Induced Polarization surveying planned for January 2024. The La Corne South and McKenzie East projects area within 5 km of each other, both easily accessed by Highway 397, 25 Km north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

