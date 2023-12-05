TRU Precious Metals Corp.: TRU Announces Further Copper and Gold Assays from Fall 2023 Prospecting at Golden Rose, including 7.6% Cu and 3.1 g/t Au

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:TRU) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further gold (Au) and copper (Cu) results from additional prospecting and bedrock sampling conducted on its Golden Rose Project ("Golden Rose") in Central Newfoundland (Figure 2). The fall 2023 prospecting and reconnaissance soil sampling program was focused on the discovery of new gold and critical minerals targets at Golden Rose and guided by recently acquired high resolution satellite and remote sensing data over the entire property. These additional grab sample results continue to prove the rich gold and copper endowment along the highly prospective Cape Ray-Valentine Lake Shear Zones.

Significant assay results from the fall bedrock sampling program are shown in Figure 1 and Table 1 below.

Highlights

Two bedrock samples collected along the southwestern shore of Victoria Lake, approximately 6 km northeast of the Ryan's Hammer gold prospect, and along the Valentine Lake Shear Zone ("VLSZ") returned assay values between 2.87 and 3.10 grams per tonne (g/t) Au, further confirming the extensive gold mineralization present along this important structure which extends to Marathon Gold's Valentine Gold Project.

Follow-up bedrock sampling less than 2 km north-northeast of the Mark's Pond target along the Cape Ray Shear Zone ("CRSZ") returned between 0.58% to 7.60% Cu and 0.9 to 5.3 g/t silver (Ag). Based on these additional high-grade copper results, this area is considered a high priority critical minerals target for future trenching, channel sampling, and drilling.

Ground truthing of recently acquired data from high resolution satellite and remote sensing technology through reconnaissance soil sampling over select targets has been successful at determining the applicability of this technology as a regional prospecting tool and resulted in the identification of new gold and critical minerals targets for follow-up exploration work in 2024.

TRU Co-Founder and CEO Joel Freudman commented: "We are very encouraged by these additional bedrock sample assay results along both the Cape Ray and Valentine Lake shear zones. We remain excited about the gold and critical minerals potential throughout Golden Rose, further bolstered by satellite and remote sensing data which we continue to ground truth and interpret for drill hole targeting purposes.

Our next step is to develop an exploration and drilling program for summer 2024 based on our interpretation of the assay data from our recent trenching, channel sampling, prospecting, and soil sampling programs. These latest positive assay results cap off a very successful 2023 field season where we discovered new high-grade copper prospects in the northeastern part of Golden Rose and firmed up the high-grade gold potential at Mark's Pond - Northcott Gold Zone, Rich House, and other prospects along the southwestern shore of Victoria Lake."

Figure 1: Significant assay highlights from the fall 2023 bedrock sampling program at Golden Rose

Table 1: Table of significant assay highlights from the fall 2023 bedrock sampling program

Sample Au* Ag Cu UTM NAD83 Zone 21 Sample Target Number g/t g/t % Easting (m) Northing (m) Type Areas 124484 NSV 1.9 0.75 454515 5345455 Outcrop CRSZ 124485 NSV 1.2 0.58 454512 5345471 Outcrop CRSZ 124486 NSV 5.3 7.60 454514 5345470 Outcrop CRSZ 124523 2.87 1.3 NSV 460329 5346529 Outcrop VLSZ 124481 3.10 0.9 NSV 460333 5346529 Outcrop VLSZ

Notes: *Samples returning fire assay results >1 g/t Au were analysed using Total Pulp Metallic analysis (screen metallics) to mitigate the nugget effect of coarse visible gold in the samples. NSV - no significant values; CRSZ - Cape Ray Shear Zone; VLSZ - Valentine Lake Shear Zone.

Figure 2: Golden Rose Project Location Map

Technical Summary

TRU recently completed its fall 2023 exploration program and collected a number of bedrock (grab) samples from several locations along the Cape Ray-Valentine Lake Shear Zone with minimal to no historical exploration work. Assay highlights from the bedrock sampling program are shown in Figure 1 and Table 1 above.

Bedrock samples collected along the CRSZ in the northeastern part of Golden Rose included dark grey to green, strongly chloritized and sheared mafic volcanics with abundant to massive chalcopyrite (varied from 3% to 15%), pyrite (2-3%), and minor malachite producing high grade copper results. Bedrock samples with rusty weathered surfaces collected on the southwestern shore of Victoria Lake along the VLSZ included fine grained meta-sandstone and siltstone with abundant veined pyrite, arsenopyrite, and stringer chalcopyrite.

Sampling, QAQC, and Analytical Procedures

For the fall 2023 exploration program, all rock samples were either collected from outcrops (bedrock) or as float samples and put into sample bags with unique sample tags by TRU prospecting and geological staff. The exact location of the collected grab sample was taken using a handheld GPS unit and field notes were taken by TRU staff on lithology, structure, and mineralization. The rock samples were securely transported by TRU staff to Eastern Analytical Ltd.'s (Eastern Analytical) laboratory in Springdale, NL. Eastern Analytical is a commercial laboratory that is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and independent of TRU. The laboratory pulverized 1,000 grams of each sample to 95% < 89 µm. Samples were analyzed using fire assay (30g) with AA finish and an ICP-34, four acid digestion followed by ICP-OES analysis. Samples sent to the lab with visible gold or assaying above 1.00 g/t Au were further assayed using Total Pulp Metallic analysis (metallic screening) to mitigate the presence of the nugget effect of coarse gold.

Total Pulp Metallic Sieve Procedure: Crush entire sample to approximately 80% (-10 mesh). Total sample is pulverized to approximately 95% (-150 mesh) in 200-300g portions. Sieve all pulverized material through 150 mesh screen. The total (+150 mesh) fraction is all fire assayed as one sample and the weight recorded. The entire (-150 mesh) fraction is rolled to homogenize and stored in a plastic bag. The entire weight of the (-150 mesh) fraction is recorded. A 30g sample is fire assayed from the (-150 mesh) portion. The two fire assay results (+150 and -150 mesh) are calculated (with the total weight of the sample to provide a weighted average of the sample) and the weighted average Au result is reported.

The TRU exploration programs are designed to be consistent with mining industry best practices and the programs are supervised by Qualified Persons employing a QAQC program consistent with requirements under the CIM Mineral Exploration Best Practice Guidelines (2018) and National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

Cautionary Statements

Please note that soil, till, and rock samples are selective by nature, and values reported may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization at Golden Rose. Readers are cautioned that these potential grades are conceptual in nature; there has been insufficient exploration by the Company or its Qualified Person to define a mineral resource or deposit; and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in these targets being delineated as a mineral resource.

The reader is cautioned that descriptions of mineralization reported in this news release are preliminary and/or early-stage results. While these results are considered encouraging, there is no guarantee that they indicate significant mineralization will be intersected in future drilling programs completed by the Company.

Qualified Person Statement and Data Verification

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been prepared and approved by Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for TRU, and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

Mr. Ténière has verified all scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release including the bedrock sampling results and certified analytical data underlying the technical information disclosed. Mr. Ténière noted no errors or omissions during the data verification process and TRU's Exploration Manager has also verified the information disclosed. The Company and Mr. Ténière do not recognize any factors of sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed in this news release.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV:TRU) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development and transactions. TRU is exploring for gold and copper in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project, originally optioned from TSX-listed Altius Minerals. Golden Rose is a regional-scale 264.25 km2 land package, including 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Marathon Gold's Valentine Gold Project and Matador Mining's Cape Ray Gold Project. In addition, TRU has an option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership interest in two claim packages covering 33.25 km2 including a 12 km strike length along the Shear Zone within Golden Rose. TRU is approximately 36%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program and the Federal Government for its critical mineral assistance funding for the exploration activities at the Golden Rose Project.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to exploration plans and mineralization potential at Golden Rose. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Golden Rose and the Company's drilling and exploration programs and results that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: the exploration potential of Golden Rose and the nature and style of mineralization at Golden Rose; mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Golden Rose; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; volatility in precious metals prices; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

