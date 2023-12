As of November 30, 2023, the following issuers changed Liquidity Provider from Erik Penser Bank AB to Carnegie Investment Bank AB, as a consequence of the acquisition of Erik Penser Bank AB by Carnegie Investment Bank AB: Acrinova AB (publ) Beijer Alma AB Concejo AB (publ) Wästbygg Gruppen AB (publ) Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280