Strategic relationship will enable Bridgepointe to deliver Aptum's end-to-end cloud solutions to global mid-market and enterprise customers

Aptum, a global cloud solutions provider specializing in technology consulting and managed services, today announced a new strategic partnership with Bridgepointe Technologies, a tech advisory firm helping mid-market and enterprise companies to evaluate, implement and manage technology investments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231205785878/en/

Aptum announced a new strategic partnership with Bridgepointe Technologies. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Through this new agreement, Bridgepointe can now offer Aptum's comprehensive cloud solutions to its global client base. These solutions include the following:

Advisory Consulting Services: Expert IT project management services to ensure initiatives are delivered on time and on budget while reducing the management burden on an organization's team.

Private Cloud Managed Services and Public Cloud Managed Services: Aptum offers an end-to-end view of cloud solutions, enabling customers to build their cloud as they wish, optimizing for business results. Platform choices factor in connectivity, security, cost and ongoing management resources.

Application Modernization DevOps: From managed DevOps, educational workshops, cloud and application assessments, to providing professional services, Aptum's experts help customers reimagine and build for cloud success.

Bridgepointe's customers are supported by a world-class team of Tech Strategists and highly experienced engineering, procurement, implementation, CX consultants and expense management professionals.

"We're excited to partner with Bridgepointe, an organization that like Aptum has been serving customers with excellence for over 20 years," said Michael Stephens, Vice President of Partnerships and Strategic Alliances, Aptum. "As we continue to focus on building out a broader channel and technology alliance ecosystem with the best in the industry, having Bridgepointe was an essential part of our plan and growth goals. We look forward to working together to bring value to the market with extraordinary partner and customer experiences."

"Aptum's innovation and leadership in the cloud space will be an ideal addition to our lineup of suppliers," said Paula McKinnon, Vice President of Supplier Management, Bridgepointe Technologies. "Their proven commitment to customer success is in line with our own, and their deep technical knowledge and hybrid multi-cloud expertise are exactly what our customers need in a rapidly evolving market."

The agreement is effective immediately, with Aptum solutions now available to Bridgepointe customers and prospects in the U.S., Canada, the UK and around the world.

About Bridgepointe Technologies

Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading tech advisory firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies transform their technology investments into unrivaled business results. Over the past 20 years, Bridgepointe has worked with over 12,000 companies to help them evaluate, implement and manage tech solutions to save money and increase ROI. The firm offers a full range of strategic solutions and services, including Lifecycle Management and Customer Experience. For more information, please visit www.bridgepointetechnologies.com.

About Aptum

Aptum is a global cloud solutions provider specializing in technology consulting and managed services. With over 20 years of deep technical knowledge and comprehensive hybrid multi-cloud expertise, Aptum advises organizations on infrastructure modernization, business transformation, application migrations and cloud-native development. Its cloud platform-agnostic approach and certified expertise provide customers with the tools and insight to control and optimize workloads across hyperscale, regional, private, and edge cloud platforms. Aptum serves customers in North America, Latin America, UK, and Europe, and is a portfolio company of DigitalBridge, a global investment firm dedicated to strategic opportunities in digital infrastructure. For more information, visit www.aptum.com.

Connect with Aptum

Official Blog LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231205785878/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

media@aptum.com