Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2023) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub, today announced that its program to bring better distribution and delivery efficiency to online consumer goods retailers and distributors in China, processed and delivered over 10,000 parcels worth approximately CAD$2,000,000 during this year's Singles' Day shopping event.

Tenet released an updated version of its Fast Duck Supply-chain Management software just before Singles' Day, which allowed 60 participating micro distribution hubs and about 150 delivery trucks, cars, and bikes from Fast Duck Logistics Ltd. ("Fast Duck") to accomplish the feat. While the program is currently focused on helping Chinese online retailers distribute their products more efficiently, Tenet and Fast Duck believe that it will eventually also play an important role in allowing Cubeler® Business Hub members in North America and other markets sell and distribute their products to Chinese consumers and businesses.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

