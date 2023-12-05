Luminar Media Group, Inc.: Royale de Monte Carlo is now Distributed in Florida by Mexcor International

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LRGR) ("Royale" or the "Company"), the makers of Royale de Monte Carlo "the world's most prestigious vodka", today announced that it has reached an agreement with Houston-based Mexcor International for the distribution of its products throughout the state of Florida.

The product is now available through Mexcor, and the team has already commenced placing products throughout Florida. Additionally, negotiations have begun to make Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka available in Total Wines in Florida and many other locations.

Established in 1989, Mexcor's national sales network currently extends to 46 states, with direct distribution to Florida, California, and other locations. Mexcor has grown to become the third largest distributor in Florida, servicing more than 17,000 accounts, including grocery stores, liquor stores, bars, and restaurants. It has established a network of partnerships with over 140 regional distributors.

Robert Rico of Royale de Monte Carlo commented, "With its substantial population and significance in the market, Florida is a vital part of our consumer growth strategy. This agreement gives Monte Carlo access to millions of consumers and retailers. Achieving statewide coverage with any one distributor in Florida has always been a challenge. Mexcor has established an impressive operation with excellent market reach. Our brands will be backed by multiple warehouses across the state through a distributor recognized as one of the fastest growing in the US."

About Mexcor:

founded in Houston, Mexcor International has rapidly established its reputation in the alcohol distribution sector. With a commitment to quality and service, they have fostered growth and partnerships across the nation. For more information, visit their website at www.mexcor.com

About Royale de Monte Carlo®/ Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Royale de Monte Carlo, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is an ultra-premium vodka renowned for its icy coolness and exquisitely smooth taste, offering euphoric pleasure to discerning palates. Crafted and produced by fifth-generation master distillers located in the heart of France's world-famous Cognac region, Royale de Monte Carlo has been honored as the "World's Most Prestigious Vodka".

For more information, please visit www.royaledemontecarlo.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our business, financial condition, and prospects, based on our current assumptions and beliefs. However, the company cannot guarantee that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be realized. There may be unforeseen risks and circumstances that we are unable to predict. While words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements, there may be forward-looking statements that are not accompanied by such expressions. Investors should exercise caution when relying on these forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date of this press release. The company's actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including risks discussed in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributed to the company or individuals acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors, except as required under securities laws. The company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Rico 305-283-9237

SOURCE: Luminar Media Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/813134/royale-de-monte-carlo-is-now-distributed-in-florida-by-mexcor-international