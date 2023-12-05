Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2023) - Level 14 Ventures Ltd. (CSE: LVL) ("Level 14" or the "Company") announces it will change its name (the "Name Change") to Copper Standard Resources Inc. ("Copper Standard") to better reflect the Company's strategic decision to focus on assembling quality copper/gold projects. In connection with the Name Change, the Company is changing its stock ticker symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange to "CSR" ("Symbol Change"). The Company also announces a proposed consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares ("Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Share for every three (3) pre-consolidation Shares (the "Consolidation"). The Company intends on effecting the Name Change, Symbol Change and Consolidation immediately after completion of the private placement announced on December 1, 2023.

Completion of the Name Change, Symbol Change and Consolidation remains subject to filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company will issue a further news release announcing the effective date of the Name Change, Symbol Change and Consolidation and the new CUSIP number for the Shares.

About Level 14 Ventures Ltd.

Level 14 is an exploration-stage mining company with a focus on copper and gold, with an option to acquire 100% of the Colpayoc Property in Peru. Colpayoc has significant, untested potential for a Cu-Au porphyry at depth beneath drill holes bottoming in copper-gold oxide mineralization. Colpayoc is largely untested with limited drilling and is similar to many of the world class porphyry copper-gold deposits within this prolific belt. Level 14 continues to evaluate opportunities in the mineral sector on an ongoing basis.

For more information about Level 14, please visit our website at www.level14ventures.com or email us at info@level14ventures.com.

Marcel de Groot, President & Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to the Company's plans and expectations regarding the Name Change, Symbol Change and Consolidation; the completion of the Name Change, Symbol Change and Consolidation; the completion of the private placement, and the date on which the Shares ultimately trade under the new name and on a post-Consolidation basis. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends, " "estimates," "projects," "aims," "suggests," "indicate," "often," "target," "future," "likely," "pending," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and "possibly," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with the completion of the Acquisition and risks associated with mineral exploration operations, including the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedarplus.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189817