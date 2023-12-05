Marula Mining Plc - Appointment of New Chief Operating Officer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05

Marula Mining PLC

("Marula'' or the "Company")

5 December 2023

Appointment of New Chief Operating Officer

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU), an African focused mining and development company, PLC announces the appointment of Mr Martin Westerman as the Company's new Chief Operating Officer.

Mr Westerman is a mining executive with over 25 years' experience across mining operations, corporate finance, accounting, taxation and financial reporting, and the commercial and business activities of mining projects across multiple commodities and throughout Southern Africa.

The appointment of a new Chief Operating Officer is part of the Company's commitment to operational improvement and its overarching strategy to ensure its growth potential is realised at its lithium mining operations at the Blesberg Mine in the Northern Cape, at the Kinusi Copper Mine in Tanzania and its graphite projects in Tanzania and other battery metals projects being pursued.

Mr Westerman, who will be based in South Africa, will report to the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman and will work with the Company's General Managers in Southern and East Africa to ensure the Company's portfolio of mining, development and exploration activities achieve their targeted and strategic goals. In his role, he will ensure effective internal controls and the management systems are in place to conduct its business activities in accordance with all statutory and regulatory requirements. He will further be responsible for maintaining the Company's high standards of corporate governance and social responsibility wherever it does business.

The position of Chief Operating Officer is a non-Board position.

The Company confirms that Mr Tokkas van Heerden has tendered his resignation as Chief Operating Officer and is currently serving his notice period with the Company and supporting Mr Westerman in his new role.

Jason Brewer, Marula Mining PLC CEO said:

"We are delighted to announce Martin's appointment as our new Chief Operating Officer. Martin has a wealth of experience, and I have no doubt that he will be a great asset to the team.

"Martin's primary focus will be on building sustainable and profitable operations at the Blesberg Lithium Mine and Kinusi Copper Mine and accelerating the development of our graphite projects, achieving our production targets and demonstrating the growth potential of our projects. I have no doubt he can deliver on this.

"I'd like to thank Tokkas van Heerden for his contribution and commitment to the Company throughout 2023 and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

I look forward to working closely with Martin in the coming months and years and in delivering on our corporate strategy to establish Marula as a leading battery metals producer in Africa."

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation.

About Marula Mining

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) is an African focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high value mine projects in Africa; the Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine and Korridor Lithium Project in South Africa, the Kinusi Copper Mine, the Nyorinyori Graphite Project, the NyoriGreen Graphite Project and the Bagamoyo Graphite Project all in Tanzania and the Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia. As we advance operations at these battery metals focused projects, Marula will continue to build and expand its interests in other high-quality projects in Africa.

Marula's strategy is to identify and invest in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa that the Directors believe would deliver returns for its shareholders. The Board and management team aims to establish Marula as a socially and environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable producer of critical metals and commodities that are of increasingly strategic importance to modern technologies and the global economy.

Marula's shares are traded on the AQUIS Stock Exchange (AQSE), Marula is exploring opportunities to admit its shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's Standard List or AIM Market, Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange and South Africa's Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

For enquiries contact:

Marula Mining PLC Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer Faith Kinyanjui Mumbi Investor Relations Email: jason@marulamining.com Email: info@marulamining.com AQSE Corporate Adviser Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Broker Peterhouse Capital Limited,

Charles Goodfellow / Duncan Vasey +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Financial PR and IR BlytheRay Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren +44 (0)20 7138 3204

Caution

Certain statements in this announcement, are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identi?ed by their use of terms and phrases such as 'believe', 'could', "should" 'envisage', 'estimate', 'intend', 'may', 'plan', 'potentially', "expect", 'will' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements re?ect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.