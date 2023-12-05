Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.12.2023
Ist diese Lithium-Aktie das nächste 1.000%-Projekt?
WKN: A2JGN2 | ISIN: SE0010869552
Frankfurt
05.12.23
09:21 Uhr
0,075 Euro
-0,002
-2,34 %
GlobeNewswire
05.12.2023 | 14:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Gabather AB (633/23)

With effect from December 06, 2023, the unit rights in Gabather AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including December 15, 2023. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   GABA UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021149713              
Order book ID:  313989                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        




With effect from December 06, 2023, the paid subscription units in Gabather AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   GABA BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021149721              
Order book ID:  313990                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
