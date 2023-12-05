Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Gabather AB (633/23)

With effect from December 06, 2023, the unit rights in Gabather AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 15, 2023. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: GABA UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021149713 Order book ID: 313989 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 06, 2023, the paid subscription units in Gabather AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: GABA BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021149721 Order book ID: 313990 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB