AYRO, Inc.: AYRO Receives 40 Unit Fleet Order for Fortune 100 Retailer for Newly Released Adaptable Low-Speed Electric Vehicles

New order represents significant milestone following production launch.

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micromobility and last-mile delivery, announces that the Company received the first fleet order of the Company's utility low-speed electric vehicle ("LSEV"), the AYRO Vanish (the "Vanish"), for a Fortune 100 Retailer.

"This fleet order is thanks to the work of one of our newest dealers Garage Carts/Golf Cars of Northwest Arkansas and their relationships with manufacturers and distribution centers," said Terry Kahl, vice president of channel sales. "The vehicles will be used on this organization's corporate campus for operations, landscaping, maintenance, material handling and more."

The Vanish offers adaptable bed configurations to meet myriad needs for fleet, commercial and personal use. This order represents the first fleet order since AYRO entered into low-rate initial production, passed California Air Resources Board confirmatory testing and completed all applicable homologation requirements in the United States and Canada.

"We are honored to be the first in the United States to place such an order for the Vanish," said Jeff Olsen, partner at Garage Carts/Golf Cars of Northwest Arkansas. "The customer immediately saw the value in creating a more sustainable fleet for their facilities, as well as the impact that adaptable bed configurations can have on fleet management. This is the first of many opportunities we hope to have with AYRO to change the way manufacturers and distributors utilize LSEVs for on-campus fleets."

In addition to Garage Carts/Golf Cars of Northwest Arkansas, AYRO has also publicly announced other dealers and channel partners including Cruising Kitchens, an upfitter for custom food trucks and mobile business fabricator; U.S. Fleet Source, a vehicle and fleet service distribution partner for commercial, government, and municipal fleets; and Masters Golf and Utility Vehicles, a regional dealer and fleet solutions provider located in Ontario, Canada.

"We have been very strategic in selecting and partnering with our dealer and channel partners," noted Tom Wittenschlaeger, CEO of AYRO. "We believe choosing quality partners like Garage Carts/Golf Cars of Northwest Arkansas who have existing relationships in their regional markets leads to orders like this one, which is earmarked for one of the top U.S. retailers, and allows us to only further our reach and expand low-speed electric fleet usage throughout North America."

About AYRO

AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit ayro.com.

