Crown Holdings, Inc.: Crown Holdings Supports World Mental Health Day

We stand in support of World Mental Health Day.

At Crown, we hold a deep appreciation for our employees, and protecting our workforce's wellbeing is one of our core values and a crucial aspect of our sustainability program Twentyby30.

A step towards our goals was made recently at our global Research and Development facility in Wantage, Oxfordshire, UK.

Our Employees' Wellbeing Group ran a full-day event focusing on many aspects of employee wellbeing, covering a wide variety of topics such as mental health, smoking cessation, neurodiversity in the workplace, physiotherapy, cancer awareness and support, eating disorders, pensions, and much more!

The committee invited a number of external associates to deliver inspiring workshops, raise awareness and encourage engagement in initiatives to improve our physical and mental health.

The open presentations and activities empowered our employees with the knowledge and strategies to better support their wellbeing, tackle daily challenges, and access crucial support resources.

Health and safety are paramount to us, and we take pride in highlighting this impactful event that took place in Wantage. Well done to our UK colleagues for organizing it!

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

