Dienstag, 05.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
WKN: 252092 | ISIN: US2283681060 | Ticker-Symbol: CWN
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
ACCESSWIRE
05.12.2023 | 14:50
Crown Holdings, Inc.: Crown Holdings Supports World Mental Health Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Crown Holdings, Inc.

We stand in support of World Mental Health Day.

At Crown, we hold a deep appreciation for our employees, and protecting our workforce's wellbeing is one of our core values and a crucial aspect of our sustainability program Twentyby30.

A step towards our goals was made recently at our global Research and Development facility in Wantage, Oxfordshire, UK.

Our Employees' Wellbeing Group ran a full-day event focusing on many aspects of employee wellbeing, covering a wide variety of topics such as mental health, smoking cessation, neurodiversity in the workplace, physiotherapy, cancer awareness and support, eating disorders, pensions, and much more!

The committee invited a number of external associates to deliver inspiring workshops, raise awareness and encourage engagement in initiatives to improve our physical and mental health.

The open presentations and activities empowered our employees with the knowledge and strategies to better support their wellbeing, tackle daily challenges, and access crucial support resources.

Health and safety are paramount to us, and we take pride in highlighting this impactful event that took place in Wantage. Well done to our UK colleagues for organizing it!

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Crown Holdings, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Crown Holdings, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/crown-holdings-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Crown Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/813379/crown-holdings-supports-world-mental-health-day

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
