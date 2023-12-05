Engagement will equip the HIMARS platform with digital anomaly detection capabilities to increase cyber resiliency and provide readiness assessments to enable predictive maintenance

Rosslyn Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2023) - Shift5, Inc., the observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), today announced a contract with the U.S. Army to secure the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) against cyber threats and provide readiness assessments to enable predictive maintenance. The Shift5 platform will capture, store, and analyze data on the tactical edge in real time, providing operators, maintainers, and commanders with critical operational insights.

Shift5's data collection platform offers a unique solution to address the evolving requirements of the HIMARS fleet. The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is a full-spectrum, combat-proven, all-weather, 24/7, lethal and responsive, wheeled precision strike weapons system.

"The HIMARS platform has proven to be a critical asset in maintaining our national security, as well as the security of our allies and partners," said Michael Weigand, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer of Shift5. "As these platforms continue to operate in contested environments around the globe, and as our adversaries continue to innovate, it's of the utmost importance to ensure they're equipped with the best platform data collection and intrusion detection systems available."

"This employment is a perfect example of the U.S. Army's commitment to readiness and modernization," said GEN (R) Richard Clarke former Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command and Shift5 Board Member. "In order to ensure our military maintains its competitive edge and deters its adversaries, we need to continue putting innovative solutions like this in the hands of our warfighters."

This engagement between Shift5 and the U.S. Army comes on the heels of a successful test on the HIMARS platform earlier this year.

Shift5 is the observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), enabling smarter, faster decisions through real-time data access, contextual insights, and actionable analytics at the edge for aerospace, rail, and defense. Created by former officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends commercial and military fleets as well as weapon systems against operational failures and OT cybersecurity risks. Household name aviation companies, U.S. railroads, and fleets within the U.S. military rely on Shift5 for the security, availability, safety, resilience, and reliability of today's fleets and tomorrow's next-generation assets. For more information, visit https://shift5.io.

