Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Goodbye Kansas Group AB (634/23)

With effect from December 06, 2023, the unit rights in Goodbye Kansas Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 15, 2023. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: GBK UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021149432 Order book ID: 313991 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 06, 2023, the paid subscription units in Goodbye Kansas Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: GBK BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021149440 Order book ID: 313992 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB