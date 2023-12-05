The "Specimen Retrieval Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Specimen Retrieval Market to Reach $408.4 Million by 2030
The global market for Specimen Retrieval estimated at US$276.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$408.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Non-Detachable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$278.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Detachable segment is estimated at 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
This report discusses the Specimen Retrieval Systems market, focusing on key competitors' percentage market share in 2022 and categorizing the competitive market presence of players worldwide as strong, active, niche, or trivial in 2022. The report highlights the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on surgery volumes and the status of laparoscopic procedures during this period.
It provides an introduction to Specimen Retrieval Systems and presents the global market prospects and outlook. The market is analyzed with a focus on non-detachable specimen retrieval products leading the market. Additionally, it mentions that developed regions are leading, while developing economies are expected to witness high growth in this market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $73.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Specimen Retrieval market in the U.S. is estimated at US$73.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$92.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
What's New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|540
|Forecast Period
|2022 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$276.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$408.4 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Subsequent Need for Laparoscopic Surgical Interventions Bodes Well for the Market
- Laparoscopic Procedure Volumes Surge After Witnessing Sharp Decline due to the Pandemic
- Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive Laparoscopic Procedures, Potential for Market Growth
- Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market (in Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Prevalence of Lifestyle-Related Chronic Disorders Continues to Rise, Presenting Market Opportunities
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2021, 2030 2045)
- Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Million) by Region as of June 2021
- Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand
- Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2025) and 2001-2010 (in %)
- Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drive Need for Specimen Retrieval Products
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 2030
- Rise in Incidence of Gastrointestinal Diseases Necessitates Specimen Retrieval Systems
- Gastrointestinal Disorders Prevalence in Select Countries/Region
- Urological Surgeries: Technological Advancements Boost Market Prospects
- Urological Surgeries Amid the Pandemic
- Increasing Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders Shift Towards Laparoscopic Gynecological Surgeries: Market Opportunity
- Global Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market Breakdown (in %) by Procedure Type for 2021
- Specimen Retrieval in Minimally-invasive Gynecological Surgeries
- Growing Adoption of Laparoscopic Bariatric Procedures Amidst Rise in Obesity Levels Fuels Need for Specimen Retrieval Products
- Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 2025
- Cholecystectomy: A Lucrative Segment in the Specimen Retrieval Market
- Specimen Retrieval in Laparoscopic Colorectal Resection Cases
- The Nadiad Bag The Most Economical and Efficient Retrieval Bag
- The Currently Available Specimen Retrieval Systems and their Drawbacks
- Growing Number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers to Support Market Growth
- Increase in Healthcare Spending to Improve Healthcare Infrastructure Contributes to Market Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 2023
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 76 Featured)
- Advin Health Care
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- ConMed Corporation
- Ethicon US LLC
- CooperSurgical, Inc.
- DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
- Applied Medical Resources Corporation
- Genicon, Inc.
- Agency for Medical Innovations (A.M.I.) GmbH
- ASID BONZ GmbH
- Changzhou Ankang Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.
- BODY Products relax Pharma und Kosmetik GmbH
- Beijing Bo Pfizer Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- Fairmont Medical Products Pty Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j7u80m
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231205236045/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900