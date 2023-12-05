Solar Energy Corp. of India Ltd. (SECI) has started accepting bids to supply 400 MW of domestically manufactured solar modules built with made-in-India cells. The modules must be rated a minimum of 540 W each. Bidding ends on Dec. 23.From pv magazine India SECI is accepting bids from domestic manufacturers to supply 400 MW of solar modules. The solar cells and modules must be made in India and modules must be from the manufacturers listed in ALMM list, which is published by India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The modules must be based on monocrystalline silicon technology and have minimum ...

