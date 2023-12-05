New study offers in-depth unit/volume and revenue sales analyses and forecasts for hardware, materials and services, with focuses on verticals and geography.

VoxelMatters, a leading market analysis company specializing in tracking the global additive manufacturing (AM) industry, released its new comprehensive study "Metal AM Market 2023". Based on VoxelMatters' updated database of metal AM hardware, materials, and service companies, the study provides analyses and forecasts of the global metal AM market.

The chart from VoxelMatters Metal AM Market 2023 report shows the current revenues and 10-year revenue forecast for the core metal additive manufacturing sector, including AM hardware, AM materials (powder, wire and other feedstock) and AM services. Total revenues, from a panel of 444 companies, was $2.85 billion (USD) in 2022. It is expected to grow at 30.3% CAGR to $40 billion by 2032. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Key findings from the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of technologies and materials beyond powder-based processes. It includes detailed studies and forecasts of wired-based processes, bound metal-based processes, and consolidation processes.

The core metal AM market is mainly driven by technology, with hardware being the largest segment. In 2022, hardware generated nearly $1.5 billion (+30% YoY), representing over 50% of the total metal AM market. Among the end-user verticals, Aerospace has the highest combined revenues, followed by Industrial parts, Medical, and Automotive.

The EMEA region leads in metal AM, with Germany at the forefront. The US is the largest national, while the APAC market is growing rapidly.

About the report:

The 300+ page report consists of six chapters: overview, hardware, materials, services, vertical, and geography. It analyzes and forecasts all metal technologies and materials used in additive manufacturing across key industrial segments.

Through VoxelMatters Directory, the research team identified 444 companies operating in the core metal AM sector. This study is based on an underlying dataset of over 56,000 data points, providing an accurate snapshot of the global metal AM market. It includes both major and emerging companies active in metal AM. It is aimed at current suppliers, companies looking to enter the market, and OEMs interested in metal part production. It also serves as a guide for investors.

About VoxelMatters:

VoxelMatters is a leading market research and media company specializing in the additive manufacturing industry. We provide in-depth analysis, insights, and strategic consulting services to help stakeholders and adopters capitalize on the latest trends and opportunities in the market. Alongside research services, we offer content and marketing solutions to effectively communicate our clients' products to an engaged audience.

