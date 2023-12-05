Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.12.2023 | 15:10
Curia Global, Inc.: Curia Recognized on India Pharma Outlook's 2023 List of Top 10 CDMO Companies in India

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 05, 2023.

This recognition acknowledges the contributions of Curia's Aurangabad and Hyderabad sites. The Aurangabad facility provides contract manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, and the Hyderabad site includes the Hyderabad Research Center with expertise in medicinal chemistry and chemical and analytical development. These sites also house Curia's quality control center and Global Shared Services (GSS) center, which support the company's global organization, enabling process standardization and scalability.

Curia's focus on continuous improvement for its comprehensive suite of services and investments in innovative technologies position the company as a strong partner to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the drug research, development and manufacturing continuum. The report also highlights Curia's commitment to being an employer of choice, providing employees with a workplace culture rich in opportunities for professional development and recognition.

"This achievement is a testament to the talent and hard work from our Aurangabad and Hyderabad facilities, and it is a well-deserved honor for the team," said Philip Macnabb, CEO, Curia. "Our India sites relentlessly pursue excellence and are vital to our goal of improving patients' lives."

India Pharma Outlook's editorial board compiled the list with a panel of judges with expertise in the industry, including CXOs and analysts. Winners were chosen for their impact on India's economy through job creation, fostering research and development and for their high-quality offerings in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

About Curia
Curia is a leading contract research, development, and manufacturing organization providing products and services from R&D through commercial manufacturing to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical customers. Curia's nearly 4,000 employees at 27 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia help its customers advance from curiosity to cure. Learn more at CuriaGlobal.com.

Curia Contact Information:
Viana Bhagan
+1 518 512 2111
corporatecommunications@CuriaGlobal.com

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/faac19ea-f26f-4811-946f-e03d10480984


