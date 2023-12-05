Smith Micro Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMSI) announces that it has signed a multi-year agreement to provide its flagship SafePath Digital Family Lifestyle solution to a major Tier 1 mobile network operator (MNO) in Europe.

"Parents across Europe and around the world are grappling with the challenges of monitoring their children's location and safety, in both the physical and digital worlds, now more than ever," said Jonas Jacobsson, vice president sales EMEA for Smith Micro. "These issues are top of mind amongst parents, and offering this solution will enable the MNO to deliver a new level of value and trust to its subscribers."

About SafePath

The SafePath platform, currently comprised of SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Drive, provides comprehensive and easy-to-use tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices through a single app. As a carrier-grade, white-label solution, SafePath empowers wireless service providers and cable operators to bring to market full-featured, on-brand family safety solutions that provide in-demand services such as location, parental controls, screen time management and driver monitoring to mobile subscribers. Delivered to end users as value-added services, SafePath-based solutions activate new revenue opportunities for service providers while helping to increase brand affinity and reduce subscriber churn. Learn more at smithmicro.com/safepath.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, Smith Micro's solutions enrich today's connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT (Internet of Things) devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing, and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

Smith Micro, the Smith Micro logo, SafePath and Digital Family Lifestyle are registered trademarks or trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. All other trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements regarding future events or results within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, including statements related to the future availability and launch of Smith Micro's products and services and/or enhancements and updates to our products and services by our customers, other projections of outlook or performance and future business plans, and the benefits that Smith Micro believes our solutions will offer to our customers and to their end users, and statements using such words as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "intend," "could," "will" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are unanticipated delays or obstacles in our development and release cycles, the degree to which competing business needs may affect our allocation of resources to planned projects, the degree to which our customers adopt, offer and promote our products and services and our planned enhancements and updates thereto or the degree to which their end users adopt our products and services and our planned enhancements and updates thereto in the time period that we expect or at all, our reliance on third party application stores for the distribution of our software applications and any barriers to such distribution, including any delay or failure of such third party to approve new versions of our applications or their implementation and/or application of policies that may be harmful to our business, our ability to attract and retain key technical personnel that are essential to our product development efforts, changes in demand for our products from our customers or their end users, changes in requirements for our products imposed by our customers or by the third party providers of software and/or platforms that we use, new and changing technologies and customer acceptance and timing of deployment of those technologies, and our ability to compete effectively with other software and technology companies. These and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

