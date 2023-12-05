Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.12.2023

WKN: 883121 | ISIN: US7475251036 | Ticker-Symbol: QCI
Tradegate
05.12.23
21:55 Uhr
121,08 Euro
+1,14
+0,95 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
ACCESSWIRE
05.12.2023 | 15:26
274 Leser
Qualcomm's Support for STEM and Midway

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Qualcomm
by USS Midway Museum

Originally published by Midway Currents

As exclusive presenting sponsor of Midway's STEM education Distance Learning Field Trip programs, Midway's Damage Control Shipboard Engineering program, the popular Math on Midway Student Tour app, and Midway's new Introduction to Computer Science program, Qualcomm Incorporated's support has elevated and helped improve many Midway education initiatives. This is all in addition to partnering with Midway to support the No Child Left Ashore scholarship fund and exclusive presenting sponsorship of Midway's Veterans Day Celebration.

Continue reading here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/813391/qualcomms-support-for-stem-and-midway

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
