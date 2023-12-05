Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2023) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) ("QeM" or the "Company"), a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces the launch of its comprehensive new public website.

The freshly unveiled website not only showcases Quantum eMotion's diverse product offerings and ground-breaking technology but also highlights the company's significant strides and transformative changes over the past three years.

Newly added sections feature the Sentry-Q platform, QxEaaS service, the eWallet Page, amongst others. Notably, the website now showcases the updated list of partners, illustrating Quantum eMotion's collaborative efforts and strategic alliances.

Quantum eMotion's enriched Resource page is strategically tailored for digital marketing, aiming to amplify awareness about post-quantum cybersecurity's critical significance. This initiative leverages SEO strategies to establish the company as an authoritative voice. Through valuable content, it seeks to enhance online visibility, educating a wider audience about the imperative nature of post-quantum cybersecurity.

The strategic positioning of the website aims to catalyze increased partnerships and visibility for Quantum eMotion, fostering an ecosystem of innovation and collaboration within the cybersecurity landscape.

Explore the expanded features and pivotal developments on Quantum eMotion Corp.'s new website at www.quantumemotion.com

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please contact:

Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 514.956.2525

Email: info@quantumemotion.com

Website: www.quantumemotion.com

